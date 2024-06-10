Prayer of the Golden Arrow, The Eucharistic Miracle Along the Camino De Santiago, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Prayer of the Golden Arrow – Sister Mary of Saint Peter, O.C.D., via Tan Direction
The Eucharistic Miracle Along the Camino De Santiago – Father Sean Connolly at The Catholic World Report
Make June the Month of Humility – Susan Skinner at Veil of Veronica
Before and After: San Joselito Chapel in Norwalk, Connecticut – Shawn R. Tribe and Liturgical Arts Journal
How to Pray the Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena, Padre Pio’s Miraculous Daily Prayer – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Saint Eugene De Mazenod: A Saint for Troubled Families – Thomas Craughwell at Simply Catholic
Theology of the Sacred Heart – Just Thomism
Changing How Our Children Do Dating – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft
Saint Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs of Uganda – Catholics for Catholics
The Miracle of Calanda (Regrown Limb! Amputated Leg!) – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
Why the Decorative Arts Are Essential for Our World – Father Michael Rennier at Aleteia
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Three Teachings On Corpus Christi – Monsignor Charles Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
The True Celebration of the Sacred Liturgy is the Center of Any Renewal of the Church – A Treasure To Be Shared
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
Testing a Biblical Objection to Purgatory – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine
