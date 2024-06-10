Support the register

Prayer of the Golden Arrow, The Eucharistic Miracle Along the Camino De Santiago, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Prayer of the Golden Arrow – Sister Mary of Saint Peter, O.C.D., via Tan Direction

The Eucharistic Miracle Along the Camino De Santiago – Father Sean Connolly at The Catholic World Report

Make June the Month of Humility – Susan Skinner at Veil of Veronica

Before and After: San Joselito Chapel in Norwalk, Connecticut – Shawn R. Tribe and Liturgical Arts Journal

How to Pray the Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena, Padre Pio’s Miraculous Daily Prayer – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Saint Eugene De Mazenod: A Saint for Troubled Families – Thomas Craughwell at Simply Catholic

Theology of the Sacred Heart – Just Thomism

Changing How Our Children Do Dating – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Saint Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs of Uganda – Catholics for Catholics

The Miracle of Calanda (Regrown Limb! Amputated Leg!) – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Why the Decorative Arts Are Essential for Our World – Father Michael Rennier at Aleteia

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Three Teachings On Corpus Christi – Monsignor Charles Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

The True Celebration of the Sacred Liturgy is the Center of Any Renewal of the Church – A Treasure To Be Shared

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Testing a Biblical Objection to Purgatory – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

