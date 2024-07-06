Secular Atheists Surrender to Christ One by One, God Works Out All Things, This Hermitage Is Right in the Middle of a Volcano, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Secular Atheists Surrender to Christ One by One – Catholic Unscripted

Baptized?-No; Fully Catholic?-Maybe – Karlo Broussard at Indulgences Blog

God Works Out All Things – Mary Katherine McNamara at Radiant Magazine

This Hermitage is Right in the Middle of a Volcano! – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Finding God in the Midst of Tragedies – Ralph Hathaway at Catholic365

Where is Saint Thomas the Apostle Buried? – Get Fed

Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati – July 4th – Catholics for Catholics

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Freedom Is Not Unhindered Liberty – Thomas Griffin at Word on Fire

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Gospel Reflection For The 4th day of July in the year of Our Lord, 2024 – Judson Carroll at Missio Dei

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Fourth of July, Human Dignity, and the Catholic Church – Marcellino D’Ambrosio, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

A 14th Century (Possibly Papal) Antependium of Saints Peter and Paul – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal