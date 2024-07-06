Support the register

Marital Chastity Enrages Demons, He Healed the Waiter in the Name of Jesus, the Principle and Foundation of Holy Indifference, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Marriage’
‘Marriage’ (photo: Olessya / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Marital Chastity Enrages Demons – Father Jerry J. Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

He Healed the Waiter in the Name of Jesus! – Lila Rose

The Principle And Foundation Of Holy Indifference – Debra Black at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Four Marian Dogmas – The Dominican Sisters of Mary via Tan Direction

On Marriage, Leadership, and Honoring Our Wives – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

Evangelizing Is a Lot Easier Than People Think – Anne DeSantis at epicPew

The Power of the Word – Tom Thomas at Catholic Stand

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Integration of History, Philosophy, and Theology in Christian Thought – Aaron Schuck at Catholic365

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Introducing A&M Ornamentos Vestments in Spain – J.P. Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Explaining the Trinity – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

The Feast of Saints Gervasius and Protasius – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

