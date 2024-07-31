Support the register

Why Was St. James Called a ‘Son of Thunder,’ Consolations During Mortification, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Thunder and Lightning’
Why Was Saint James Called a “Son of Thunder”? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Jairus’ Daughter, Miracles, and the Enlightenment – Marcellino D’Ambrosio, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life

Is This What Sister Lucia Meant? – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Let’s Have a Talk – Kayla Peterson at Ignitum Today

Consolations During Mortification – Tan Direction

How to Find a Husband – Rachel Hoover Canto at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Curious and Short-Lived Double Ciborium of the Basilica of San Paolo Fuori le Mura – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

An Argument for Repetitive Prayers – Brian Call at Catholic365

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Jesus Says, “Follow Me.” – Lexis Challen at Missio Dei

Spiritual Paternity and How It Is Exercised – Father Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

