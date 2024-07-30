The Dilemma of Akita, Knights of Columbus Release Powerful Documentary of Joseph Reali, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Dilemma Of Akita – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Knights of Columbus Release Powerful Documentary of Joseph Reali – The Catholic Philadelphian at Catholic365

The Gloria in Excelsis – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Mortification In All Things – Father John Croiset, S.J., via Tan Direction

How Saint Charbel Attracts Pilgrims Across the World (Photos) – Isabella H. de Carvalho at Aleteia

Struggling With a Restless Heart – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

To Sing with the Angels: Saint Paul’s Choir School (Cambridge, MA) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

How to Evangelize: Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time – Gayle Somers at Catholic Exchange

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Was Jesus Unfair to Pharisees, Allowing Disciples to Eat Grain on the Sabbath? – Clement Harrold at St. Paul Center

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

How To Evangelize Like Jesus – Lila Rose

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit