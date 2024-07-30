Support the register

The Dilemma of Akita, Knights of Columbus Release Powerful Documentary of Joseph Reali, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

The Dilemma Of Akita – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Knights of Columbus Release Powerful Documentary of Joseph Reali – The Catholic Philadelphian at Catholic365

The Gloria in Excelsis – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Mortification In All Things – Father John Croiset, S.J., via Tan Direction

How Saint Charbel Attracts Pilgrims Across the World (Photos) – Isabella H. de Carvalho at Aleteia

Struggling With a Restless Heart – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

To Sing with the Angels: Saint Paul’s Choir School (Cambridge, MA) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

How to Evangelize: Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time – Gayle Somers at Catholic Exchange

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Was Jesus Unfair to Pharisees, Allowing Disciples to Eat Grain on the Sabbath? – Clement Harrold at St. Paul Center

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

How To Evangelize Like Jesus – Lila Rose

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

