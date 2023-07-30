Support the register

Bishop Confirms New Eucharistic Miracle in Remote Honduras, A Movie Isn’t Worth Sinning Over, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Bishop Confirms New Eucharistic Miracle in Remote Honduras – uCatholic Blog

A Movie Isn’t Worth Sinning Over – Eric Sammons at Crisis Editor’s Desk Blog

Why Would God Sow Seed He Knows Will Bear Little or No Fruit? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

My Friends Accuse Me of ‘Changing’, I’m All ‘Into God’ – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report Blog

A Plea to Progressive Catholics: You Have Power, Use It! – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Right Blog

Remember When Jesus Was Asleep in a Boat – Ralph A. Capone at Catholic Stand

An Angry Policeman, Addictions, and Demonic Oppression stream and podcast – A Catholic Gentleman

How the Jesuits Could Have Laicized Rupnik, Why They Should Have – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Catholic Campaign for Human Development Shuts Down Communication, Refuses to Answer – Rob Gasper at Lepanto Institute

The Orwellian Synod – Larry Chapp at The Catholic World Report

For Prime Time News and Commentary, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

