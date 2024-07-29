A Mystical Experience of God Watching This Movie, What Religious Order Had Their Rule Dictated by Christ Himself, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Mystical Experience of God Watching This Movie – Father Daniel Maria Klimek

What Religious Order Had Their Rule Dictated by Christ Himself? – Get Fed

Power Of The Holy Face Over Sinners – Tan Direction

Marriage: Martyrs in Training – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Locutionist’s Story – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

“The Bible in Ten Minutes” – if You Haven’t Watched This Yet, It is Quite Good – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Five Fascinating Facts About Saint Charbel Makhlouf, the Miraculous Healing Saint – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Forgotten Customs of Saint Anne – Matthew Plese at One Peter Five

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Holy Spirit Guide Us – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Choosing the Lesser of Two Evils – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Saints Anne and Joachim – July 26th – Catholics for Catholics

The Basilica of Saint Apollinaris in Classe – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

What Must We Give To Jesus To Receive His Blessings? – Eileen Renders at Catholic365

Saints Joachim and Anne Prayed These Prayers to Conceive a Child – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

What is the “Court” That Deals With Heresy? – Aleteia