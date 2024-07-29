Support the register

A Mystical Experience of God Watching This Movie, What Religious Order Had Their Rule Dictated by Christ Himself, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Fellowship’
‘Fellowship’ (photo: Tito Edwards / Pexels / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

A Mystical Experience of God Watching This Movie – Father Daniel Maria Klimek

What Religious Order Had Their Rule Dictated by Christ Himself? – Get Fed

Power Of The Holy Face Over Sinners – Tan Direction

Marriage: Martyrs in Training – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Locutionist’s Story – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

“The Bible in Ten Minutes” – if You Haven’t Watched This Yet, It is Quite Good – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Five Fascinating Facts About Saint Charbel Makhlouf, the Miraculous Healing Saint – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Forgotten Customs of Saint Anne – Matthew Plese at One Peter Five

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Holy Spirit Guide Us – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Choosing the Lesser of Two Evils – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Saints Anne and Joachim – July 26th – Catholics for Catholics

The Basilica of Saint Apollinaris in Classe – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

What Must We Give To Jesus To Receive His Blessings? – Eileen Renders at Catholic365

Saints Joachim and Anne Prayed These Prayers to Conceive a Child – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

What is the “Court” That Deals With Heresy? – Aleteia

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

