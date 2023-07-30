Support the register

What’s up With Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible and All the Catholic Stuff, Tucho and the Teutons, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tom Cruise Walk of Fame Hollywood Star Movie Film Actor Scientology Photo
Tom Cruise Walk of Fame Hollywood Star Movie Film Actor Scientology Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by DWilliam / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Mission: Impossible: What’s Up with Tom Cruise and All the Catholic Stuff – Kate O’Hare at Pax Culturati Blog

Tucho and the Teutons: What the New DDF Prefect Thinks of Germany – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Getting the Eucharist – Matthew Tyson at Ignitum Today

Arranging the Breviary for the Rest of the Liturgical Year – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog

Is There an Eastern Orthodox Equivalent to the Catholic’s ‘Just War’ Theory? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog

Lemonade and Adversity – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

On the Fire of Hell – Father Martin von Cochem via Tan·Direction Blog

Insanity Reigns: Pro-Abortionist Punches Elderly Pro-Lifer in the Face, Still No Charges? – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

On the Matter of Synods – Russell Shaw at The Catholic Thing Blog

How to Force a New Ecclesiology on the Church, It Takes Time – Fr. Z’s Blog

For Prime Time News and Commentary, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

