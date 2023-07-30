What’s up With Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible and All the Catholic Stuff, Tucho and the Teutons, and More Great Links!
Mission: Impossible: What’s Up with Tom Cruise and All the Catholic Stuff – Kate O’Hare at Pax Culturati Blog
Tucho and the Teutons: What the New DDF Prefect Thinks of Germany – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
Getting the Eucharist – Matthew Tyson at Ignitum Today
Arranging the Breviary for the Rest of the Liturgical Year – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog
Is There an Eastern Orthodox Equivalent to the Catholic’s ‘Just War’ Theory? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog
Lemonade and Adversity – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand
On the Fire of Hell – Father Martin von Cochem via Tan·Direction Blog
Insanity Reigns: Pro-Abortionist Punches Elderly Pro-Lifer in the Face, Still No Charges? – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
On the Matter of Synods – Russell Shaw at The Catholic Thing Blog
How to Force a New Ecclesiology on the Church, It Takes Time – Fr. Z’s Blog
