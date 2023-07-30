What’s up With Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible and All the Catholic Stuff, Tucho and the Teutons, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Mission: Impossible: What’s Up with Tom Cruise and All the Catholic Stuff – Kate O’Hare at Pax Culturati Blog

Tucho and the Teutons: What the New DDF Prefect Thinks of Germany – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Getting the Eucharist – Matthew Tyson at Ignitum Today

Arranging the Breviary for the Rest of the Liturgical Year – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog

Is There an Eastern Orthodox Equivalent to the Catholic’s ‘Just War’ Theory? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog

Lemonade and Adversity – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

On the Fire of Hell – Father Martin von Cochem via Tan·Direction Blog

Insanity Reigns: Pro-Abortionist Punches Elderly Pro-Lifer in the Face, Still No Charges? – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

On the Matter of Synods – Russell Shaw at The Catholic Thing Blog

How to Force a New Ecclesiology on the Church, It Takes Time – Fr. Z’s Blog

For Prime Time News and Commentary, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com