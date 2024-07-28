Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-july-28-2024-a

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Bishop Cites ‘Serious Doctrinal Errors’ in Writings of Luisa Piccarreta, Sister Agnes Sasagawa of Our Lady of Akita Near Death, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Bishop’
‘Bishop’ (photo: Wendy Corniquet / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Bishop Cites ‘Serious Doctrinal Errors’ in Writings of Luisa Piccarreta – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Sister Agnes Sasagawa of Our Lady of Akita Near Death – Deacon Nick Donnelly

Mother Abbess of Thriving US Order Discusses Move to 19th-Century Abbey in England – Thomas Cosly at Catholic Herald

Four Teachings On Personal Prayer – Monsignor Charles Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction

After the Eucharistic Congress, I’ve Changed – Thomas J. Neal, Ph.D., at Neal Obstat Theological Opining

Pregnant Mom’s Viral Quest in a Cemetery Calls to Mind Catholic Beliefs – Sarah Robsdottir at Aleteia

How to Converse with God – Saint Alphonsus Liguori via Tan Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

What the Universal Call to Holiness Entails – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Saint Charbel Makhlouf – July 24th – Catholics for Catholics

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith Recognizes ‘Trinity Fount of Mercy’ Messages – Vatican News

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up