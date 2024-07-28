Bishop Cites ‘Serious Doctrinal Errors’ in Writings of Luisa Piccarreta, Sister Agnes Sasagawa of Our Lady of Akita Near Death, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Bishop Cites ‘Serious Doctrinal Errors’ in Writings of Luisa Piccarreta – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Sister Agnes Sasagawa of Our Lady of Akita Near Death – Deacon Nick Donnelly

Mother Abbess of Thriving US Order Discusses Move to 19th-Century Abbey in England – Thomas Cosly at Catholic Herald

Four Teachings On Personal Prayer – Monsignor Charles Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction

After the Eucharistic Congress, I’ve Changed – Thomas J. Neal, Ph.D., at Neal Obstat Theological Opining

Pregnant Mom’s Viral Quest in a Cemetery Calls to Mind Catholic Beliefs – Sarah Robsdottir at Aleteia

How to Converse with God – Saint Alphonsus Liguori via Tan Direction

What the Universal Call to Holiness Entails – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Saint Charbel Makhlouf – July 24th – Catholics for Catholics

Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith Recognizes ‘Trinity Fount of Mercy’ Messages – Vatican News

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit