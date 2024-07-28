Bishop Cites ‘Serious Doctrinal Errors’ in Writings of Luisa Piccarreta, Sister Agnes Sasagawa of Our Lady of Akita Near Death, and More Great Links!
Bishop Cites ‘Serious Doctrinal Errors’ in Writings of Luisa Piccarreta – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog
Sister Agnes Sasagawa of Our Lady of Akita Near Death – Deacon Nick Donnelly
Mother Abbess of Thriving US Order Discusses Move to 19th-Century Abbey in England – Thomas Cosly at Catholic Herald
Four Teachings On Personal Prayer – Monsignor Charles Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction
After the Eucharistic Congress, I’ve Changed – Thomas J. Neal, Ph.D., at Neal Obstat Theological Opining
Pregnant Mom’s Viral Quest in a Cemetery Calls to Mind Catholic Beliefs – Sarah Robsdottir at Aleteia
How to Converse with God – Saint Alphonsus Liguori via Tan Direction
What the Universal Call to Holiness Entails – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report
Saint Charbel Makhlouf – July 24th – Catholics for Catholics
Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith Recognizes ‘Trinity Fount of Mercy’ Messages – Vatican News
