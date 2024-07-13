Support the register

Deathbed Visions, If Grace Is a Gift How Do We Merit It, Virtuous Friendship, Overcoming Fear, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Deathbed Visions (Afterlife Research) – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

If Grace Is a Gift, How Do We Merit It? – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

Virtuous Friendship – Saint Teresa of Avila via Tan Direction

Did Muhammad Split the Moon? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Letters of Saint Paul of The Cross: Overcoming Fear – Amy Knight at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Ease With Which We Judge – Father Nathan Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Saint Maria Goretti – July 6th – Catholics for Catholics

Surprising Ways Men Can Spiritually Protect Their Wives Beyond Physical Strength – George Ryan at uCatholic

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

A Neo-Romanesque Chapel Design by Duncan Stroik – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Is Purgatory in the Bible? – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Saint Thomas the Apostle – July 3rd – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

