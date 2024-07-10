Support the register

The Biggest Lie Hindering Spiritual Progress, How St. Thomas Aquinas Refuted Muhammad and Islam, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Waiting’
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Biggest Lie Hindering Spiritual Progress – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

How Saint Thomas Aquinas Refuted Muhammad and Islam – Sanctus

Why Does Jesus Curse the Fig Tree? – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Fear Fuels Curses – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary

Muslim Tries to “Refute” Saint Thomas Aquinas – Sanctus

Freedom: A Spiritual Journey – Susan Skinner at Veil of Veronica

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

A Year-Round Pilgrim Experience at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion – Chelsey Hare at Catholic Link

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Saint Gregory Barbarigo, One of John XXIII’s Favorite Saints – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Order Of Things: An Illustration in an Allegorical Treatise by René d’Anjou – Catch Light

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Offering a Novena to the Patron Saints of Marriage & Parents of the Little Flower – Mary O’Regan at Mary's Blog

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

