If the Devil Can’t Make You Bad He’ll Make You Busy, Living With Greater Intention, and More Great Links!
Good Reminder that if the Devil Can’t Make You Bad He’ll Make You Busy – Terri Thomas at Catholic365
Living with Greater Intention – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™
The Church’s Cremation Change - Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine
The Crown and Empty Churches – Daniel Waldow at Crisis Magazine
The Sacrament of Marriage – Thoughts for the New Year – David Torkington at Catholic Stand
My Gay Father-in-Law – Christopher Kaczor, Ph.D., at Word on Fire
World War III? Mary at Cuapa Tells What Heaven Wants – Father Christopher Alar at Divine Mercy via YouTube
Will There Be Sex In Heaven? – Guy McClung, J.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Stand
Fiducia Supplicans Lacks Seriousness! Father Gerald Murray Reacts – Joe McClane at A Catholic Take via YouTube
Investment Wardrobe: Solid Gold Sense – Meghan Ashley Styling, A Catholic Stylist
It’s Possible the Virgin Mary Was Pulling a Prank, I Guess – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Fauci and Francis, Two of a Kind? - Catholics for Catholics
