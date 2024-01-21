Support the register

If the Devil Can’t Make You Bad He’ll Make You Busy, Living With Greater Intention, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Busy’
Good Reminder that if the Devil Can’t Make You Bad He’ll Make You Busy – Terri Thomas at Catholic365

Living with Greater Intention – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

The Church’s Cremation Change - Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Crown and Empty Churches – Daniel Waldow at Crisis Magazine

The Sacrament of Marriage – Thoughts for the New Year – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

My Gay Father-in-Law – Christopher Kaczor, Ph.D., at Word on Fire

World War III? Mary at Cuapa Tells What Heaven Wants – Father Christopher Alar at Divine Mercy via YouTube

Will There Be Sex In Heaven? – Guy McClung, J.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Fiducia Supplicans Lacks Seriousness! Father Gerald Murray Reacts – Joe McClane at A Catholic Take via YouTube

Investment Wardrobe: Solid Gold Sense – Meghan Ashley Styling, A Catholic Stylist

It’s Possible the Virgin Mary Was Pulling a Prank, I Guess – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Fauci and Francis, Two of a Kind? - Catholics for Catholics

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

