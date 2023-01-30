Cleaning Lady Decided That Modern Art in Church Is Rubbish, Something I Owe My Wife, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Cleaning Lady Decided that Modern Art in Church is Rubbish – Spiegel via Catholic Conclave
Something I Owe My Wife – John Cuddeback at Life Craft
Humility: The Cornerstone of Holiness – Father Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
Julia Greeley: A Secret Angel to the Poor – Jessica McAfee at epicPew
Demonic Possession from Yoga, Reiki, and the New Age (Video) – Adam Blai, Dan and Stephanie Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Who was Sosthenes in the Bible? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Eucharist Revival Through Billboards? - Joseph R. LaPlante at Our Sunday Visitor
Great Post-Dobbs Signs at the March for Life – Father Matthew P. Schneider, L.C.
Locker Rooms and Lessons in Gender – Leila Miller at Catholic Answers
Dialoguing with the Most Incoherent Document ever sent out from Rome – Carl E. Olson at the Catholic World Report
Clicking on this Link “May” be a Work of Charity? – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
