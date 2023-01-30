Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-jan-30-2023-1qap2wy5

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Cleaning Lady Decided That Modern Art in Church Is Rubbish, Something I Owe My Wife, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Photo by Nathan Copley from Pixabay
Photo by Nathan Copley from Pixabay (photo: Tito Edwards / Rubbish Dumpster Garbage Can / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Cleaning Lady Decided that Modern Art in Church is Rubbish – Spiegel via Catholic Conclave

Something I Owe My Wife – John Cuddeback at Life Craft

Humility: The Cornerstone of Holiness – Father Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Julia Greeley: A Secret Angel to the Poor – Jessica McAfee at epicPew

Demonic Possession from Yoga, Reiki, and the New Age (Video) – Adam Blai, Dan and Stephanie Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Who was Sosthenes in the Bible? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Eucharist Revival Through Billboards? - Joseph R. LaPlante at Our Sunday Visitor

Great Post-Dobbs Signs at the March for Life – Father Matthew P. Schneider, L.C.

Locker Rooms and Lessons in Gender – Leila Miller at Catholic Answers

Dialoguing with the Most Incoherent Document ever sent out from Rome – Carl E. Olson at the Catholic World Report

Clicking on this Link “May” be a Work of Charity? – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up