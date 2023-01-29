Son of World War II Polish Jews Becomes Cardinal and Archbishop of Paris, Story of Saint Ambrose Rebuking Emperor Theodosius for Crimes Against Life, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Son of World War II Polish Jews Becomes Cardinal and Archbishop of Paris – The Five Beasts
Story of Saint Ambrose Rebuking Emperor Theodosius for Crimes Against Life – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission
What Does It Mean that God has Called You? – Marcellino D’Ambrosio, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life™
Let In The Darkness To Show The Light: A Plea For Catholic Fiction – Larry Denninger at OSV News
No, Mary Was Not an Unwed Mother - Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine
Miracles from the Litany of Saints – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
How the Santo Niño became the Philippines’ Most Popular Devotion – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Church Militant, Know Thyself – Father Ryan T. Ruiz, S.L.D., at Adoremus Bulletin
Professionalism Accelerated Decline of Catholic Church in America - Marcel LeJeune at Catholic Missionary Disciples
The Record of George Cardinal Pell, RIP - Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them
