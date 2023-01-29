Support the register

Son of World War II Polish Jews Becomes Cardinal and Archbishop of Paris, Story of Saint Ambrose Rebuking Emperor Theodosius for Crimes Against Life, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Photo by ian kelsall from Pixabay
Tito Edwards Blogs

Son of World War II Polish Jews Becomes Cardinal and Archbishop of Paris – The Five Beasts

Story of Saint Ambrose Rebuking Emperor Theodosius for Crimes Against Life – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

What Does It Mean that God has Called You? – Marcellino D’Ambrosio, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life™

Let In The Darkness To Show The Light: A Plea For Catholic Fiction – Larry Denninger at OSV News

No, Mary Was Not an Unwed Mother - Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Miracles from the Litany of Saints – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

How the Santo Niño became the Philippines’ Most Popular Devotion – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Church Militant, Know Thyself – Father Ryan T. Ruiz, S.L.D., at Adoremus Bulletin

Professionalism Accelerated Decline of Catholic Church in America - Marcel LeJeune at Catholic Missionary Disciples

The Record of George Cardinal Pell, RIP - Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them

Remember, the Last Link is the Best! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

