Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-jan-19-2023-umyxa9gg

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Mysteries of the Mandorla in the Guadalupe Icon, How to Conquer Temptation Immediately, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe Photo
Statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Juliana from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Mysteries of the Mandorla in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Icon – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

How to Conquer Temptation Immediately, by Saint Alphonsus – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Do You Know about the Eucharistic Miracle of Lanciano? – Get Fed™

The Useful Takeaway from the Unveiling of the New Blessed Carlo Acutis Shrine – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

New Site! Reverent Catholic Mass Helps You Find a Reverent Church Near You! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Have This Mind Among Yourselves – Marcus Grodi at Just an Old Man Out Standing in His Field

Vatican Court Schedules Hearing for Auditor’s Lawsuit Despite Investigation – The Pillar

The Sentimentality Destroying Christianity – David Carlin at The Catholic Thing

What Will Be Our Legacy? – Bob Blundell at Catholic Stand

Choosing to Live Gratefully – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

Love: The Source of All Miracles – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Real Story Why Planned Parenthood Left Missouri (Video and Podcast) – The Catholic Gentleman

George Cardinal Pell, Peace At Last – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

The Premier Catholic News Aggregator on the Internet – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up