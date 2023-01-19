The Mysteries of the Mandorla in the Guadalupe Icon, How to Conquer Temptation Immediately, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Mysteries of the Mandorla in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Icon – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
How to Conquer Temptation Immediately, by Saint Alphonsus – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest
Do You Know about the Eucharistic Miracle of Lanciano? – Get Fed™
The Useful Takeaway from the Unveiling of the New Blessed Carlo Acutis Shrine – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia
New Site! Reverent Catholic Mass Helps You Find a Reverent Church Near You! – Fr. Z’s Blog
Have This Mind Among Yourselves – Marcus Grodi at Just an Old Man Out Standing in His Field
Vatican Court Schedules Hearing for Auditor’s Lawsuit Despite Investigation – The Pillar
The Sentimentality Destroying Christianity – David Carlin at The Catholic Thing
What Will Be Our Legacy? – Bob Blundell at Catholic Stand
Choosing to Live Gratefully – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™
Love: The Source of All Miracles – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand
Real Story Why Planned Parenthood Left Missouri (Video and Podcast) – The Catholic Gentleman
George Cardinal Pell, Peace At Last – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine
