Make These Prayers a Daily Habit, Cardinal Pell’s Long Shadow, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Prayer Photo
Prayer Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Ri Butov from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Make These Prayers a Daily Habit – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Cardinal Pell’s Long Shadow – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Book of Hours of Étienne Alleaume – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

On Interior Conversation – Thomas À Kempis via Tan·Direction

Monumental Catafalque for Benedict XVI at FSSP in Urbe – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Russian Invasion Could Change the Date of Ukraine’s Christmas, Here’s How – Anatolii Babynskyi at The Pillar

If Prayer Books Could Talk – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., at Theology of the Home Blog

Augustine Institute Mission Circle Unites Catholics To Evangelize the World – Joanne McPortland at Aleteia

That Horrid Roman Book – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

I Hate How Cardinal Pell’s Time in Prison is Referred to in Most Newspapers – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Is the Doctrine of Supersessionism Antisemitic? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

Brother Bugnolo’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ and the Tragicomedy which Benepapism has become – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Do You Read Big Pulpit? Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

