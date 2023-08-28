What Should I Think and Do About Things Going On in Our Church, Why Is No One Paying Attention to a Possible Genocide Again to Armenia, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

What about All the Awful Things Going on in Church; What should I Think and Do – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith Blog

Genocide Again? Why is No One Paying Attention to Armenia? – John Burger at Aleteia

Sign of Hope: Statue of Mary Remains Safe after Maui Fires Destroy Everything – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPop Blog

A Great Prayer Tool for Catholic Professionals – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™ Blog

The Eucharistic Revival Project – Phillip Hadden and Jonathon Fessenden via Ignitum Today

A Modern History of Gothic Vestments, 1838-1957 – Nico Fassino at New Liturgical Movement

Hitler, War, and Why Art Matters – Tod Worner, M.D., at Word on Fire Blog

The Rise of the Weather Carnies – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

An Inclusive Society in Which Many are Excluded – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Report: Four Priests Removed from Syro-Malabar Seminary Over Liturgy Protest – The Pillar

