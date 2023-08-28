Support the register

What Should I Think and Do About Things Going On in Our Church, Why Is No One Paying Attention to a Possible Genocide Again to Armenia, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Storm Over Rome’
Tito Edwards Blogs

What about All the Awful Things Going on in Church; What should I Think and Do – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith Blog

Genocide Again? Why is No One Paying Attention to Armenia? – John Burger at Aleteia

Sign of Hope: Statue of Mary Remains Safe after Maui Fires Destroy Everything – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPop Blog

A Great Prayer Tool for Catholic Professionals – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™ Blog

The Eucharistic Revival Project – Phillip Hadden and Jonathon Fessenden via Ignitum Today

A Modern History of Gothic Vestments, 1838-1957 – Nico Fassino at New Liturgical Movement

Hitler, War, and Why Art Matters – Tod Worner, M.D., at Word on Fire Blog

The Rise of the Weather Carnies – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

An Inclusive Society in Which Many are Excluded – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Report: Four Priests Removed from Syro-Malabar Seminary Over Liturgy Protest – The Pillar

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

