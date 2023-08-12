Former Addict and Convert Says the Eucharist ‘Brought Healing to My Soul,’ Extra Theology for Extraterrestrials, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Former Addict and Convert Says the Eucharist Brought Healing to My Soul – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPop
Aliens and God: Extra Theology for Extraterrestrials – Gary Sullivan at Catholic Stand
Rent-A-Womb, Buy A Person: See The Moral Problem, Yet? – Editorial Board at OSV News
Why Do White Petals Fall from the Ceiling of Saint Mary Major Every Year? – Get Fed™ Blog
‘Humanae Vitae’ at 55 – Father Peter M. J. Stravinskas at The Catholic Thing Blog
Stillness in a World of Turmoil – Monsignor Laurence Spiteri at Ignitum Today
Gender Monday – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog
With SCV Visitation Underway, Suppression Seems Unlikely – J. D. Flynn at The Pillar
Veritatis Splendor vs. Amoris Laetitia – Richard A. Spinello at Crisis Magazine
Saint Ignatius of Loyola – Please, O Please Intercede for Your Spiritual Sons! – Fr. Z’s Blog
