Former Addict and Convert Says the Eucharist ‘Brought Healing to My Soul,’ Extra Theology for Extraterrestrials, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Eucharist Mercy Monstrance Blessed Sacrament True Good Beautiful Photo
Former Addict and Convert Says the Eucharist Brought Healing to My Soul – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPop

Aliens and God: Extra Theology for Extraterrestrials – Gary Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Rent-A-Womb, Buy A Person: See The Moral Problem, Yet? – Editorial Board at OSV News

Why Do White Petals Fall from the Ceiling of Saint Mary Major Every Year? – Get Fed™ Blog

‘Humanae Vitae’ at 55 – Father Peter M. J. Stravinskas at The Catholic Thing Blog

Stillness in a World of Turmoil – Monsignor Laurence Spiteri at Ignitum Today

Gender Monday – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog

With SCV Visitation Underway, Suppression Seems Unlikely – J. D. Flynn at The Pillar

Veritatis Splendor vs. Amoris Laetitia – Richard A. Spinello at Crisis Magazine

Saint Ignatius of Loyola – Please, O Please Intercede for Your Spiritual Sons! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

