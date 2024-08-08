Understanding Generational Curses, Before and After Pics of St. Mary of the Assumption in Texas, and More Great Links
Understanding Generational Curses: Soul Ties, Renunciation Prayers – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary
Before and After: Saint Mary of the Assumption in Taylor, Texas – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Marriage: Christianity versus Islam – Ali Ibn Hassan at Catholic Answers Magazine
Demonic Oppression versus Possession – Lila Rose
Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati’s Urgent Desire to Confess – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia
Lessons Learned at Home – David Torkington at Catholic Stand
Angelic Sweetness – Olivia Spears at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Let Us Cross to the Other Side – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
A Litany for Eucharistic Adoration – Christopher Castagnoli at Catholic365
Why Emperor Constantine’s “Holy Helmet” Was Believed to be Miraculous! – George Ryan at uCatholic
