Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-aug-8-2024-bev5yasq

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Understanding Generational Curses, Before and After Pics of St. Mary of the Assumption in Texas, and More Great Links

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Family’
‘Family’ (photo: StockSnap / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Understanding Generational Curses: Soul Ties, Renunciation Prayers – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary

Before and After: Saint Mary of the Assumption in Taylor, Texas – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Marriage: Christianity versus Islam – Ali Ibn Hassan at Catholic Answers Magazine

Demonic Oppression versus Possession – Lila Rose

Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati’s Urgent Desire to Confess – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Lessons Learned at Home – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Angelic Sweetness – Olivia Spears at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Let Us Cross to the Other Side – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

A Litany for Eucharistic Adoration – Christopher Castagnoli at Catholic365

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Why Emperor Constantine’s “Holy Helmet” Was Believed to be Miraculous! – George Ryan at uCatholic

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up