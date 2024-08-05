Support the register

Did You Know That There Are Three ‘Colors’ of Catholic Martyrs, A Phone Call From God, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Did You Know? There Are Three “Colors” of Catholic Martyrs – George Ryan at uCatholic

A Phone Call from God – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Chastity in Dating: Not Just ‘No Sex’ – Rachel Hoover Canto at Catholic Answers Magazine

How to Join a Third Order – T.J. Burdick, O.P., at Ignitum Today

The Charioteer of the Virtues – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

Seek Ye First: The Importance of the Spiritual Life – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei

Those Who Feel Eternity: Beauty and the Artist – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Saint Ignatius of Loyola – July 31st – Catholics for Catholics

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Legend of Saint Onuphrius – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

The Art of Mending Vestments: Guild of Saint Clare – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

The Pilgrim Church: A Universal Call To Holiness – Catholic Spiritual Direction

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

