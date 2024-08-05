Did You Know That There Are Three ‘Colors’ of Catholic Martyrs, A Phone Call From God, and More Great Links!
Did You Know? There Are Three “Colors” of Catholic Martyrs – George Ryan at uCatholic
A Phone Call from God – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
Chastity in Dating: Not Just ‘No Sex’ – Rachel Hoover Canto at Catholic Answers Magazine
How to Join a Third Order – T.J. Burdick, O.P., at Ignitum Today
The Charioteer of the Virtues – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life
Seek Ye First: The Importance of the Spiritual Life – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei
Those Who Feel Eternity: Beauty and the Artist – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand
Saint Ignatius of Loyola – July 31st – Catholics for Catholics
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
The Legend of Saint Onuphrius – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
The Art of Mending Vestments: Guild of Saint Clare – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
The Pilgrim Church: A Universal Call To Holiness – Catholic Spiritual Direction
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
