When Theology Must Fall Silent, The Retreat That Never Ends, Optimization Is the Enemy of Happiness, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

When Theology Must Fall Silent – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

The Retreat that Never Ends: Ulterior Motives and the Three Classes of Men – Debra Black at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Optimization is the Enemy of Happiness—Try This Instead – Daniel Gordon

How to Receive the Eucharist Worthily – The Catholic Gentleman

America’s Notre-Dame: The Cathedral of Covington – Father William J. Turner, Th.D., Ph.D., K.C.H.S., at The Institute for Sacred Architecture

Overcoming Fear with Ignatius of Loyola – Mathilde De Robien at Aleteia

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Was the Early Church ‘Catholic’ or Just ‘Christian’? – Jim Blackburn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Put First Things First in Mothering – Lila Rose

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Saint Jude’s Liturgical Arts Studio and the Cathedral Basilica of Philadelphia – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

The Harvest of Divine Life – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

