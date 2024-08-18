Confession Is Not Enough, 12 Unknown Sorrows of Mary, Healthiest Diet Is Fasting, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Confession is Not Enough? – The Catholic Gentleman

The 12 Unknown Sorrows of Mary – Steve Ray’s Biblical Meditations at Defenders of the Catholic Fiath

The Healthiest Diet: Fasting – Lila Rose

Poetry To Read During Adoration – Danielle Erwin at Catholic Link

Wildcat: A Film on Flannery O’Connor and Her Novel, Wise Blood – Mary O’Regan at Mary's Blog

How to See God – Daniel Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Padre Pio Miracle that Led to His Beatification – Magis Center

Eucharistic Faith and the Design of Churches – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at Institute for Sacred Architecture

cra Indumenta Studio Visit: Bespoke Sacred Vestments and Liturgical Linens Made – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit