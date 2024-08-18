Support the register

Confession Is Not Enough, 12 Unknown Sorrows of Mary, Healthiest Diet Is Fasting, and More Great Links!

Confession is Not Enough? – The Catholic Gentleman

The 12 Unknown Sorrows of Mary – Steve Ray’s Biblical Meditations at Defenders of the Catholic Fiath

The Healthiest Diet: Fasting – Lila Rose

Poetry To Read During Adoration – Danielle Erwin at Catholic Link

Wildcat: A Film on Flannery O’Connor and Her Novel, Wise Blood – Mary O’Regan at Mary's Blog

How to See God – Daniel Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Padre Pio Miracle that Led to His Beatification – Magis Center

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Eucharistic Faith and the Design of Churches – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at Institute for Sacred Architecture

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

cra Indumenta Studio Visit: Bespoke Sacred Vestments and Liturgical Linens Made – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

