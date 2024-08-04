Support the register

This Little-Known Parable Says a Lot About How to Do Your Duty as a Catholic, The Words We Speak Such as Filioque, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Duty’
Tito Edwards Blogs

This Little-Known Parable Says a Lot About How To Do Your Duty as a Catholic! – uCatholic

The Words We Speak: Filioque – A Treasure To Be Shared

The Implications of Baby Names – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Philosopher David Solomon Enters the Catholic Church – Christopher Kaczor, Ph.D., at Word on Fire

Conversion Through Prayer – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Choose to Create Today, It’s Better than Consuming, And Far More Human – Daniel Gordon

Do I Really Need To Go To Confession? – Dave DuBay at Missio Dei

Why is Saint John the Baptist Such a Big Deal? – Clement Harrold at Saint Paul Center

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Saints and Mary – Deacon Steven Greco at Catholic Stand

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

When Confronted by Life’s Storms – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Saint Ignatius of Loyola – July 31st – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

