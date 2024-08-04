This Little-Known Parable Says a Lot About How to Do Your Duty as a Catholic, The Words We Speak Such as Filioque, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
This Little-Known Parable Says a Lot About How To Do Your Duty as a Catholic! – uCatholic
The Words We Speak: Filioque – A Treasure To Be Shared
The Implications of Baby Names – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement
Philosopher David Solomon Enters the Catholic Church – Christopher Kaczor, Ph.D., at Word on Fire
Conversion Through Prayer – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand
Choose to Create Today, It’s Better than Consuming, And Far More Human – Daniel Gordon
Do I Really Need To Go To Confession? – Dave DuBay at Missio Dei
Why is Saint John the Baptist Such a Big Deal? – Clement Harrold at Saint Paul Center
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
The Saints and Mary – Deacon Steven Greco at Catholic Stand
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
When Confronted by Life’s Storms – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
Saint Ignatius of Loyola – July 31st – Catholics for Catholics
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
