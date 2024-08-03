False Prophets, A Symbol of God’s Covenant and Not a Symbol of Sin, and More Great Links!
False Prophets – Andrew McGovern at Missio Dei
A Symbol of God’s Covenant, Not a Symbol of Sin – Genesius at Catholic Stand
Is the Mass Really a Sacrifice with Father Robert McTeigue, S.J. – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
How to Live a Supernatural Life with Doctor Sean Tobin – Lila Rose
Lessons From The Prodigal Son – Saint Ignatius of Loyola via Tan Direction
Before and After: Monterey Latin Mass Community Restores Their High Altar – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Worth of 10,000 Talents – Daniel B. Gallagher at Catholic Exchange
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Give Your Time to God – Diane Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
Happiness: Selfish Pursuit? Or a Natural Human Desire? It Can Be Both. . . – Daniel Gordon
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
In Praise of Little Things (and Raising Little Ones) – The Catholic Gentleman
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
