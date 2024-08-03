Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-20240803b

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

False Prophets, A Symbol of God’s Covenant and Not a Symbol of Sin, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘False Prophets’
‘False Prophets’ (photo: Leopictures / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

False Prophets – Andrew McGovern at Missio Dei

A Symbol of God’s Covenant, Not a Symbol of Sin – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Is the Mass Really a Sacrifice with Father Robert McTeigue, S.J. – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

How to Live a Supernatural Life with Doctor Sean Tobin – Lila Rose

Lessons From The Prodigal Son – Saint Ignatius of Loyola via Tan Direction

Before and After: Monterey Latin Mass Community Restores Their High Altar – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Worth of 10,000 Talents – Daniel B. Gallagher at Catholic Exchange

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Give Your Time to God – Diane Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Happiness: Selfish Pursuit? Or a Natural Human Desire? It Can Be Both. . . – Daniel Gordon

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

In Praise of Little Things (and Raising Little Ones) – The Catholic Gentleman

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up