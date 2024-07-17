Support the register

7-Step Process to Holiness, The Basics of Mortal Sin, The Difference Between a Good Man and a Saint, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Pilgrimage’
‘Pilgrimage’ (photo: Jose Antonio Alba / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

A Seven-Step Process to Holiness – Deacon Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Mortal Sin: The Basics – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Difference Between a Good Man and a Saint – Rob Marco at Crisis Magazine

Signs and Wonders App – Glenn Dallaire at Mystics of the Church

A Morality Tale: Analysis of The Great Gatsby – Russell Shaw at Catholic Exchange

Art is a Window Into the Transcendent – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Martyrs of Gorkum: Victims of Religious Hatred – Stephanie Mann at Simply Catholic

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

5 Ways To Teach Kids About The Real Presence Of Jesus In The Eucharist – Meredith Hines at Catholic Link

Saint John Fisher, Saint Thomas More, and the Tudor Terror – Joseph Pearce

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

