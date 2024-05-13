Support the register

PHOTOS of Aurora Borealis: The Divine in the Dancing Skies

‘The Heavens Declare the Glory of God!’

People visit St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay to see the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, on May 10, 2024 in Whitley Bay, England. The UK meteorology office said a strong solar storm may allow northern parts of the UK the chance to see displays of aurora.
Alyssa Murphy Blogs

As millions across the globe looked up over the weekend to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis seen from so many different and unique vantage points, Catholics and Christians took to social media to bask in the celestial glory. 

A rare severe geomagnetic storm watch was issued on Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration causing the northern lights to be visible to almost everyone across the United States and around the world. Some may even see some of the effects this evening. 

Many took to social media to share photos and their reactions with thousands caught up in the divine wonder of it all. Here are some of the best takes on the momentous occasion during this Marian month of May. 


Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Euchaist took in the lovely sight: 

Hues of pink blue and green could be seen around the country and across the globe including parts of Europe and Asia. 

AC Wimmer of CNA Deutsch shared a photo from outside his parish saying: 

A wonderful display of "Lady Aurora dancing" on Saturday night, May 11. Here is a picture of the southern lights above St. James Catholic Church in Cygnet, Huon Valley Parish of southern Tasmania within the Archdiocese of Hobart.

St. James Catholic Church in Cygnet, Huon Valley Parish of southern Tasmania.
One user quoting Scripture seeing the lights from southwest Ohio. 

The beauty radiated down to earth. 

The lights over St. Mary's Lighthouse in the UK: 

Broomtree Retreat Center in South Dakota with the chapel illuminated at night with the purple glow of the northern lights in the background:

Broomtree Retreat Center
Chapel at Broomtree Retreat Center in South Dakota.


Loons were loud with the light cascading down from the sky. 

Northern Minnesota: 

Scenes from Ireland:

Alyssa Murphy

Alyssa Murphy Alyssa Murphy is the Register's Managing Editor of Digital Assets. Starting her career on the airwaves in San Francisco, she has worked in all facets of media. Alyssa enjoys writing and covering stories that inspire and uplift. Register readers may be familiar with her voice from EWTN radio's Morning Glory. Alyssa currently lives in New Jersey just outside Manhattan with her husband Andrew and young daughter, Annabelle.

