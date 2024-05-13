PHOTOS of Aurora Borealis: The Divine in the Dancing Skies

As millions across the globe looked up over the weekend to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis seen from so many different and unique vantage points, Catholics and Christians took to social media to bask in the celestial glory.

A rare severe geomagnetic storm watch was issued on Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration causing the northern lights to be visible to almost everyone across the United States and around the world. Some may even see some of the effects this evening.

Just witnessed the aurora borealis in Kentucky. Beautiful! The heavens declare the glory of God! pic.twitter.com/8ENbU3Be2U — Dustin Benge (@DustinBenge) May 11, 2024

Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Euchaist took in the lovely sight:

Hues of pink blue and green could be seen around the country and across the globe including parts of Europe and Asia.

Garden of the Gods in all her glory last night. Still amazed this could even happen. What a night to remember. #aurora #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/OAQuCInXYp — Rob Hoff 🏔🌌🦜💨 (@robhoffimagery) May 11, 2024

AC Wimmer of CNA Deutsch shared a photo from outside his parish saying:

A wonderful display of "Lady Aurora dancing" on Saturday night, May 11. Here is a picture of the southern lights above St. James Catholic Church in Cygnet, Huon Valley Parish of southern Tasmania within the Archdiocese of Hobart.

One user quoting Scripture seeing the lights from southwest Ohio.

I am the one who made the earth and created people to live on it. With my hands I stretched out the heavens. All the stars are at my command.

-Isaiah 45:12



The aurora borealis in my backyard. What a God gift of a lifetime to share with my family. Southwest Ohio. pic.twitter.com/GvEpCaythI — GardenGal 🇺🇸🍊 (@GardenGal73) May 11, 2024

The beauty radiated down to earth.

Love it! The aurora borealis from the front of our house! God’s incredible creation! pic.twitter.com/epECGSw9nU — Pastor Larry Garcia (@1LarryGarcia) May 11, 2024

The lights over St. Mary's Lighthouse in the UK:

Broomtree Retreat Center in South Dakota with the chapel illuminated at night with the purple glow of the northern lights in the background:

God is an artist - Creator of all things. #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/9t7firNGy0 — Zac (@thezacisback) May 11, 2024

Loons were loud with the light cascading down from the sky.

Ran up to Sandstone to Grindstone Lake, where you can look straight north on the south shore. Loons were calling too. God put on a lovely show Friday night. #Auroraborealis #northernlights #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/mWc0IR1IYV — Fr. Paul Kammen (@frpaulkammen) May 13, 2024

Northern Minnesota:

Just some phone pictures so far of tonight’s Aurora Borealis here in Northern Minnesota. We have never seen them like this. Wild. God’s artwork. pic.twitter.com/1kPtbbnQbJ — The Homestead (@offgridding) May 11, 2024

Scenes from Ireland: