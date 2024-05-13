PHOTOS of Aurora Borealis: The Divine in the Dancing Skies
‘The Heavens Declare the Glory of God!’
As millions across the globe looked up over the weekend to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis seen from so many different and unique vantage points, Catholics and Christians took to social media to bask in the celestial glory.
A rare severe geomagnetic storm watch was issued on Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration causing the northern lights to be visible to almost everyone across the United States and around the world. Some may even see some of the effects this evening.
Many took to social media to share photos and their reactions with thousands caught up in the divine wonder of it all. Here are some of the best takes on the momentous occasion during this Marian month of May.
Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Euchaist took in the lovely sight:
Hues of pink blue and green could be seen around the country and across the globe including parts of Europe and Asia.
AC Wimmer of CNA Deutsch shared a photo from outside his parish saying:
A wonderful display of "Lady Aurora dancing" on Saturday night, May 11. Here is a picture of the southern lights above St. James Catholic Church in Cygnet, Huon Valley Parish of southern Tasmania within the Archdiocese of Hobart.
One user quoting Scripture seeing the lights from southwest Ohio.
The beauty radiated down to earth.
The lights over St. Mary's Lighthouse in the UK:
Broomtree Retreat Center in South Dakota with the chapel illuminated at night with the purple glow of the northern lights in the background:
Loons were loud with the light cascading down from the sky.
Northern Minnesota:
Scenes from Ireland:
