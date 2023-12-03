Looking for Advent Content to Add to Your To-Read List?

The timely thoughts of a cardinal, to the Jesse Tree and EWTN resources.

“The liturgy of Advent nourishes our hope,” writes Cardinal Joseph Zen in Cardinal Zen’s Advent Reflections.

Indeed! Read on for heartfelt and faith-filled reflections from the bishop emeritus of Hong Kong.

This line brings it all home: “[B]efore God, the basic attitudes of life should be acceptance, patience, trust, hope, devotion, and even adventure.”

Most of all, Cardinal Zen reminds readers, “When the Word assumed a human nature, He formed an indissoluble bond with everyone.”

For a family read, look to a new Jesse Tree book.

“Advent is the perfect time to learn about Jesus’ family tree because during Advent we are preparing for Jesus’ birth at Christmas. In the story of the generations who came before Jesus, we can see how God was preparing the world for His Son,” explains The Jesse Tree for Families.

In these pages, discover the sweetest image of Baby Jesus, cut-out ornaments to create — and the O Antiphons, too. Find more Jesse Tree resources at EWTN Global Catholic Network (EWTNReligiousCatalogue.com), plus an Advent array.

Speaking of EWTN, be sure to read the Advent reflections at EWTN.com (and check out these reads from EWTN Publishing). BONUS: Sign up to receive Frather Joseph Mary Wolfe’s weekly reflections. And speaking of Father Joseph, check out his online learning series, too.

Wishing you a blessed Advent!