Good Advent and Christmas Reads From EWTN

For the person who enjoys watching Mother Angelica reruns:

Did you know that when Mother Angelica spent time in adoration before the Blessed Sacrament, she would write down insights about Jesus and Mary? Her insights are shared in this book.

For the reader who needs a seasonal primer:

These Advent reflections focus on the season’s spiritual and liturgical themes, shared over the years with grateful EWTN audiences by priests and bishops.

For someone who needs a hopeful read:

“We Christians see Jesus as the hope of the world,” Bishop Robert Baker, bishop emeritus of Birmingham, Alabama, reflects in Rejoicing in Our Hope.

“He is Emmanuel, God with us. No matter what our situation, no matter how bleak, God is with us, and He walks with us through the struggles and turmoil of life.”

For the Blessed Pier Giorgio fan:

John Paul II once observed about Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati: “I, too, in my youth, felt the beneficial influence of his example and, as a student, I was impressed by the fore of his Christian testimony.” Focus on Finding Frassati too.

For the woman who needs encouragement: Various women writers reflect on the meaning of Women Made New.

“The Feminine Genius” and the genius of the thought of St. Edith Stein/Teresa Benedicta of the Cross is included; this book offers the perspectives of EWTN’s Crystalina Evert, Johnnette Benkovic Williams and Teresa Tomeo (and even Father Joseph Mary Wolfe), among others, and also incorporates the wisdom of Mother Angelica. Women of all ages will enjoy Women Made New.

For the fan of the Little Flower:

Learn how to “borrow” divine love, like St. Thérèse, by reading The Mystery of Divine Love.

