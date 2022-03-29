Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/a-tale-of-two-christian-universities-just-war-no-more-what-did-pope-francis-say-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

A Tale of Two Christian Universities, ‘Just War’ No More? What Did Pope Francis Say, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Library
Library (photo: Tito Edwards / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

A Tale of Two Christian Universities – André Villeneuve at Crisis Magazine +1

‘Just War’ No More? What did Pope Francis Say, and What Does It Mean? – The Pillar +1

Did Saint Andrew the Apostle Erect a Cross in Kyiv? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Putting the Peace Plan of Our Lady into Action – Book Editors at Tan·Direction

Go Beyond Giving Something Up for Lent – Joseph Shaw at Catholic Answers Magazine

Helping Teens Discern – Sheri Wohlfert at The San Jose Valley Catholic

Spiritual Poverty – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Missio Dei

Pondering Equality, Hierarchy, and Submission in Marriage – T. Renee Kozinski at Catholic World Report

Russian Roulette: Western Missteps in Ukraine Coming Home to Rus! – Edmund J. Mazza at One Peter 5

Help Needed from Eastern Catholics: Byzantine, Slavic about a Title of Mary – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, “The Immaculate Conception,” 1767-1769

Mary, the New Eve, Shall Crush the Serpent’s Head

“After his fall, man was not abandoned by God. On the contrary, God calls him and in a mysterious way heralds … the first announcement of the Messiah and Redeemer, of a battle between the serpent and the Woman, and of the final victory of a descendant of hers.” (CCC 410)

Blogs
Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, “The Immaculate Conception,” 1767-1769

Mary, the New Eve, Shall Crush the Serpent’s Head

“After his fall, man was not abandoned by God. On the contrary, God calls him and in a mysterious way heralds … the first announcement of the Messiah and Redeemer, of a battle between the serpent and the Woman, and of the final victory of a descendant of hers.” (CCC 410)

Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up