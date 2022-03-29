A Tale of Two Christian Universities, ‘Just War’ No More? What Did Pope Francis Say, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
A Tale of Two Christian Universities – André Villeneuve at Crisis Magazine +1
‘Just War’ No More? What did Pope Francis Say, and What Does It Mean? – The Pillar +1
Did Saint Andrew the Apostle Erect a Cross in Kyiv? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Putting the Peace Plan of Our Lady into Action – Book Editors at Tan·Direction
Go Beyond Giving Something Up for Lent – Joseph Shaw at Catholic Answers Magazine
Helping Teens Discern – Sheri Wohlfert at The San Jose Valley Catholic
Spiritual Poverty – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Missio Dei
Pondering Equality, Hierarchy, and Submission in Marriage – T. Renee Kozinski at Catholic World Report
Russian Roulette: Western Missteps in Ukraine Coming Home to Rus! – Edmund J. Mazza at One Peter 5
Help Needed from Eastern Catholics: Byzantine, Slavic about a Title of Mary – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog
