A Catholic's Defense of the King James Version and Douay-Rheims, Double Your Power at Mass, and More Great Links!

A Catholic's Defense of the King James Version of the Bible and Douay-Rheims - Sarah R. Dzialo
Double Your Power at Mass – Father Hugh Barbour at Catholic Answers Magazine
Answering the “Once Saved, Always Saved” Argument - J. P. Nunez at Catholic Stand
If There’s a Conclave Soon, Will the Cardinals-designate Get to Vote? – Aleteia
Striving for Holiness as a Single Catholic Woman - Christina M. Sorrentino at Missio Dei
Rediscovering Catholic Masculine Virtue - Jonathan Quist at The Catholic Gentleman
Be Still and Know That I Am God - Guy McClung, J.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Stand
Why Do We Bless Salt, of All Things? – Get Fed
Pope John Paul II on Gay Pride: The Church Cannon be Silent about the Truth - Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome
Transgender Mob Heckles, Spits On Rosary-Praying Catholics at Georgetown University – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Episode II of Mass of the Ages Trilogy Delves Deeper Into the Origin of the Novus Ordo – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today
What Happens Spiritually in an Abortion - Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest
Correcting Archbishop Jackels of Dubuque - Father Dwight Longenecker
