A Catholic's Defense of the King James Version and Douay-Rheims, Double Your Power at Mass, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Catholic's Defense of the King James Version of the Bible and Douay-Rheims - Sarah R. Dzialo

Double Your Power at Mass – Father Hugh Barbour at Catholic Answers Magazine

Answering the “Once Saved, Always Saved” Argument - J. P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

If There’s a Conclave Soon, Will the Cardinals-designate Get to Vote? – Aleteia

Striving for Holiness as a Single Catholic Woman - Christina M. Sorrentino at Missio Dei

Rediscovering Catholic Masculine Virtue - Jonathan Quist at The Catholic Gentleman

Be Still and Know That I Am God - Guy McClung, J.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Why Do We Bless Salt, of All Things? – Get Fed

Pope John Paul II on Gay Pride: The Church Cannon be Silent about the Truth - Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome

Transgender Mob Heckles, Spits On Rosary-Praying Catholics at Georgetown University – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Episode II of Mass of the Ages Trilogy Delves Deeper Into the Origin of the Novus Ordo – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

What Happens Spiritually in an Abortion - Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Correcting Archbishop Jackels of Dubuque - Father Dwight Longenecker

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit