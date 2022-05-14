Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-may-14-2022-0ze3fc7g

U.S. Supreme Court Building
U.S. Supreme Court Building (photo: Pixabay / CC0)

SCOTUS Leak, and Do Boycotts Work? (May 14, 2022)

Many in the U.S. are still reeling over the leaking of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion revealing the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Protests have erupted. Politicians have dug in entrenched on either side of the abortion policy debate as the Dobbs decision approaches. The Register’s National Correspondent Lauretta Brown joins us today with reports from Washington, DC. And then our Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl helps us wade through the question of boycotts. Should pro-lifers boycott those big companies pouring funds into expanding abortion access? We weigh the situation here.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
A girl colors on a sign as adults around her take part in a pro-abortion Mothers Day demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Sunday in Washington, DC. The building, currently surrounded by a temporary fence, has been the site of abortion-rights and anti-abortion activist demonstrations since the leaked draft of the Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade nearly one week ago.

The SCOTUS Leak on Roe v. Wade (May 7)

The leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in the Dobbs case — a decision that could bring an end to the abortion regime of Roe v. Wade — has caused a political and media firestorm. What was behind the unprecedented leak, what is actually written in the opinion, and what might lie ahead for the highest court? EWTN legal analyst Andrea Picciotti-Bayer gives her insights into this blockbuster news. And then, we discuss with Register staff writer Peter Jesserer Smith the challenges the pro-life movement faces in a post-Roe landscape. And we honor the memory of Vicki Thorn, the founder of Project Rachel.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Boycott placard

Boycott Like a Catholic

What corporations do in the public square, not just the factory floor, is becoming an increasing concern for Catholics — and the Church has the tools for those discerning how to respond.

Jonathan Liedl Blogs

