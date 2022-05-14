SCOTUS Leak, and Do Boycotts Work? (May 14, 2022)

The leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in the Dobbs case — a decision that could bring an end to the abortion regime of Roe v. Wade — has caused a political and media firestorm. What was behind the unprecedented leak, what is actually written in the opinion, and what might lie ahead for the highest court? EWTN legal analyst Andrea Picciotti-Bayer gives her insights into this blockbuster news. And then, we discuss with Register staff writer Peter Jesserer Smith the challenges the pro-life movement faces in a post-Roe landscape. And we honor the memory of Vicki Thorn, the founder of Project Rachel.