‘Abortion Pill’
‘Abortion Pill’ (photo: New Africa / Shutterstock)

Courts Look at the Abortion Pill, and More on the German Bishops (Dec. 16)

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up a key abortion case in 2024. The nation’s highest court will weigh in on how patients can access the widely used abortion pill mifepristone. The Register’s National Correspondent Lauretta Brown brings us this story and more from the Register’s coverage of abortion in the United States. But first we get an update on what seems to be a standoff between the Vatican and German Bishops from Jonathan Liedl, who has been reporting on this ongoing story from Rome.

Register Radio
Several mobs attacked Christian communities and set fire to several churches Aug. 16, in the town of Jaranwala, in Pakistan’s Faisalabad district, after two Christians were accused of defiling the Quran.

Pakistan Violence, the Abortion Pill, Maui Fires and More (Aug. 19)

The Maui fire devastation and a spared Catholic Church, a court ruling reinstating limits on abortion pills, Ohio pro-lifers gearing for an aggressive abortion ballot measure in November, and churches destroyed by a mob in Pakistan — these are some of the news stories that Matthew Bunson and Jeanette De Melo discuss this week in an Editors’ Corner. Then, EWTN News legal analyst Andrea Picciotti-Bayer gives an update on several religious liberty cases making their way through state courts.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

