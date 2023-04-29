Support the register

James Earle Fraser’s sculpture, “Authority of Law,” is one of two sculptures flanking the main steps of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C.
James Earle Fraser’s sculpture, “Authority of Law,” is one of two sculptures flanking the main steps of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. (photo: J. Main / Shutterstock)

SCOTUS Cases and Pro-Life Colleges (April 29)

Heightened attention is on the Supreme Court again these days over issues of abortion and religious liberty. Today Register columnist Andrea Picciotti-Bayer provides insights into the Supreme Court’s latest cases, including the ruling on the abortion pill and the oral arguments the justices heard related to a former postal worker who refused to work on Sunday. Then we turn to hearing about a Catholic university that’s stepping up its commitment to life and dignity by offering young, single moms childcare, housing and a compassionate community. Register’s national correspondent Lauretta Brown has the story.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Mother Angelica is the founder of EWTN.

Celebrating Mother Angelica’s 100th Birthday (April 22 Episode)

Happy Birthday to Mother Angelica! On April 20, Mother Mary Angelica, the nun who created the world’s largest Catholic media network, would have turned 100 years old. EWTN Global Catholic Television Network’s founder, who died in 2016, has had a profound impact on Catholics in the United States and around the world. Today on Register Radio, Father Joseph Mary shares stories of Mother Angelica’s great trust and how that continues to impact EWTN’s work. Then the Register’s Digital Managing Editor, Alyssa Murphy, brings us stories from listeners and readers who have been touched by Mother.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
The Divine Mercy image is displayed April 19, 2019, in Daley Plaza in Chicago.

Divine Mercy Sunday 2023 (April 15)

This weekend the Universal Church celebrates Divine Mercy Sunday. Pope John Paul II dedicated the Second Sunday of Easter to ‘The Feast of Mercy’ in 2000 at the canonization of the Polish religious sister St. Faustina Kowalska and since then devotion has grown tremendously. Today on Register Radio, Register writers Matt McDonald and Lauretta Brown talk about the growth of the Divine Mercy devotion as well as some ways to partake in this feast day’s greatest offerings.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Duccio di Buoninsegna, “The Temptation of Christ on the Mountain,” between 1308 and 1311

Lent, Fasting and the Rise of the Occult (March 25)

How tough a Catholic are you? How would you have done with the Catholic Church’s practice of fasting if you lived 100 years ago? Today we discuss ‘Lent and Fasting (Now and Then)’ with Register staff writer Matthew McDonald. Then we turn to Register contributor Mary Frances Myler to discuss the troubling trend of interest in the occult and ways of ‘putting the devil on the run.’

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

