SCOTUS Cases and Pro-Life Colleges (April 29)

Heightened attention is on the Supreme Court again these days over issues of abortion and religious liberty. Today Register columnist Andrea Picciotti-Bayer provides insights into the Supreme Court’s latest cases, including the ruling on the abortion pill and the oral arguments the justices heard related to a former postal worker who refused to work on Sunday. Then we turn to hearing about a Catholic university that’s stepping up its commitment to life and dignity by offering young, single moms childcare, housing and a compassionate community. Register’s national correspondent Lauretta Brown has the story.