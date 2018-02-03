(Pixabay/CC0)

That ‘Blessing’ of an Abortion Center was an Act of Sacrilege

The small group of Protestant and Jewish clergy prayed for the abortionists: “May they always know that all that they do is for Thy glory.”

There are times when something is said or done that is so distorted, so hideous, so sacrilegious that mere words cannot adequately convey its repulsiveness.

This is certainly the case with the recent “blessing” of a late term abortion center in the Washington, D.C. area by a small group of Protestant and Jewish clergy. They called the center a “holy space” and prayed for its staff members:

Keep them safe and keep them strong. And may they always know that all that they do is for Thy glory.

According to an article in the Washington Post:

As a symbol of sanctification, the clergy sprinkled water in each room of the clinic and in the parking lot, which the Rev. Cari Jackson described as “a space of tremendous decision-making…

Rev. Jackson went on to say:

We give honor to all of these women who choose to come to this space. We sanctify this space, and we honor this as holy.

This is more than error—it is mockery. Even more, it is blasphemy to ask God, the author of life, who commands that Thou shalt not kill, to bless, protect and approve of those who kill the very children He is knitting together in the wombs of their mothers and who are wonderfully, fearfully made (Psalm 139). They attempt to call on the God who says to us all, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you and I appointed you” (Jeremiah 1:5). Anyone who would say a “prayer” like the one above has not read Scripture, does not know the God revealed there, and is summoning the darkness, not the light. This is not only foolish, it dangerous.

Calling something “blessed” that is wicked is a lie. Such notions can only come from the Father of Lies. This same Evil One went after the children at the birth of Moses (Exodus 1:16) and Jesus (Matthew 2:16). Jesus says of Satan:

He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies. (John 8:44).

The darkness of intellect necessary for such “prayers” and “blessings” cannot be excused as mere error or deception. The medical evidence is overwhelming that a unique human being exists in the womb, who is growing to maturity in a way no different from the way any child outside the womb does. In addition, Scripture, which should inform every minister and rabbi, testifies clearly that God is the author of life and forms each of us in our mother’s womb. To these “ministers” and the rabbi, the following Scripture passage applies:

Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; Who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter (Is 5:20).

For whom do such ministers speak? Whom do they really invoke? Consider that it is Satan, who goes after the little children to kill them (Exodus 1:16; Matthew 2:16), not the Lord, who says, Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these (Luke 18:16).

Further, note that this is a late-term abortion center, one that specializes in the termination of third-trimester babies. The United States is one of only seven countries in the world whose federal laws permit elective abortion beyond 20 weeks of gestation, let alone in the third trimester (during which the procedure is even more heinous and cruel). Consider that an abortion at the stage conducted in this clinic and “blessed” by these “clergy” involves the dismemberment of infants, many of whom can feel pain.

The following is a short list of some of the countries that prohibit abortion after the first trimester or even completely:

Greece: prohibited beyond 12 weeks of gestation

Austria: 12 weeks

Germany: 12 weeks

France: 12 weeks

Italy: 12 weeks

Spain: 14 weeks

South Korea: illegal

Ireland: illegal

Poland: illegal

Norway: 12 weeks

Denmark: 12 weeks

Our country has the most extreme of abortion laws: Abortion on demand is permitted by federal law up to the moment of birth. Even many of the most secular of countries know and do better.

Beyond the shameful and sacrilegious act of these particular “ministers,” our federal law is a further sin of our country. We permit abortion at any point until birth and cannot even summon the political will to pass a fetal pain bill. America is better than this. We have no excuse for what we continue to permit.

Pray for conversion and take action to end abortion.