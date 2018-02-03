Msgr. Charles Pope is currently a dean and pastor in the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, where he has served on the Priest Council, the College of Consultors, and the Priest Personnel Board. Along with publishing a daily blog at the Archdiocese of Washington website, he has written in pastoral journals, conducted numerous retreats for priests and lay faithful, and has also conducted weekly Bible studies in the U.S. Congress and the White House. He was named a Monsignor in 2005.
There are times when something is said or done that is so distorted, so hideous, so sacrilegious that mere words cannot adequately convey its repulsiveness.
This is certainly the case with the recent “blessing” of a late term abortion center in the Washington, D.C. area by a small group of Protestant and Jewish clergy. They called the center a “holy space” and prayed for its staff members:
Keep them safe and keep them strong. And may they always know that all that they do is for Thy glory.
According to an article in the Washington Post:
As a symbol of sanctification, the clergy sprinkled water in each room of the clinic and in the parking lot, which the Rev. Cari Jackson described as “a space of tremendous decision-making…
Rev. Jackson went on to say:
We give honor to all of these women who choose to come to this space. We sanctify this space, and we honor this as holy.
This is more than error—it is mockery. Even more, it is blasphemy to ask God, the author of life, who commands that Thou shalt not kill, to bless, protect and approve of those who kill the very children He is knitting together in the wombs of their mothers and who are wonderfully, fearfully made (Psalm 139). They attempt to call on the God who says to us all, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you and I appointed you” (Jeremiah 1:5). Anyone who would say a “prayer” like the one above has not read Scripture, does not know the God revealed there, and is summoning the darkness, not the light. This is not only foolish, it dangerous.
Calling something “blessed” that is wicked is a lie. Such notions can only come from the Father of Lies. This same Evil One went after the children at the birth of Moses (Exodus 1:16) and Jesus (Matthew 2:16). Jesus says of Satan:
He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies. (John 8:44).
The darkness of intellect necessary for such “prayers” and “blessings” cannot be excused as mere error or deception. The medical evidence is overwhelming that a unique human being exists in the womb, who is growing to maturity in a way no different from the way any child outside the womb does. In addition, Scripture, which should inform every minister and rabbi, testifies clearly that God is the author of life and forms each of us in our mother’s womb. To these “ministers” and the rabbi, the following Scripture passage applies:
Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; Who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter (Is 5:20).
For whom do such ministers speak? Whom do they really invoke? Consider that it is Satan, who goes after the little children to kill them (Exodus 1:16; Matthew 2:16), not the Lord, who says, Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these (Luke 18:16).
Further, note that this is a late-term abortion center, one that specializes in the termination of third-trimester babies. The United States is one of only seven countries in the world whose federal laws permit elective abortion beyond 20 weeks of gestation, let alone in the third trimester (during which the procedure is even more heinous and cruel). Consider that an abortion at the stage conducted in this clinic and “blessed” by these “clergy” involves the dismemberment of infants, many of whom can feel pain.
The following is a short list of some of the countries that prohibit abortion after the first trimester or even completely:
- Greece: prohibited beyond 12 weeks of gestation
- Austria: 12 weeks
- Germany: 12 weeks
- France: 12 weeks
- Italy: 12 weeks
- Spain: 14 weeks
- South Korea: illegal
- Ireland: illegal
- Poland: illegal
- Norway: 12 weeks
- Denmark: 12 weeks
Our country has the most extreme of abortion laws: Abortion on demand is permitted by federal law up to the moment of birth. Even many of the most secular of countries know and do better.
Beyond the shameful and sacrilegious act of these particular “ministers,” our federal law is a further sin of our country. We permit abortion at any point until birth and cannot even summon the political will to pass a fetal pain bill. America is better than this. We have no excuse for what we continue to permit.
Pray for conversion and take action to end abortion.
It makes my heart cry to see the grievously sinful positions some (hopefully, not many) of our Bishops and Cardinals, etc. are taking these days, positions which are clearly and grieviously contrary to one or other of the TEN COMMANDMENTS related to marriage and human life. Same sex marriage is grievously sinful, as is abortion—-which is killing a HUMAN being in his/her mother’s womb—-where it should be most safe, secure, and protected!
Mary Gleason, I agree! Catholics abort at about the same rate as the rest of the population. Maybe more! I read a remark by a priest that Catholic account for 30% of abortions in the US. Another priest remarked to me that “Those Catholics don’t go to church”. They once did or they wouldn’t identify as “Catholic”. This same priest said he didn’t want to preach against abortion because he didn’t want to upset people. I tell you Mary, there are many sitting in our pews, men and women alike, who support abortion, who have participated in it and who support pro-abortion politicians. The recent defeat of the pain capable unborn child protection act with the assistance of “Catholic” politicians is just horrible! It makes this country as one of the most extreme when it comes to abortion. Wouldn’t be so without the consent of “Catholics”. Yet, bishops remain largely silent about this fact. We, in some ways, can thank Pope Francis for this. Early in his papacy he said that “No pressure is to be placed on politicians. Not while I’m Pope!” Seems speaking out against “building bridges instead of a wall” is more important than defending the lives and human dignity of unborn children.
For those who have to hear the ridiculous argument that Christians are against science, here is a list of some scientific facts regarding the beginning of life. All Christians can use this list to help your pro-life friends in discussions:
- “Human development is a continuous process that begins when an oocyte from a female is fertilized by a sperm from a male.”
- “Human development begins at fertilization when a sperm fuses with an oocyte to form a single cell, the zygote.”
- “All major external and internal structures are established during the fourth to eighth weeks.”
- “Upper limb buds are recognizable at day 26 or 27 as small swellings on the ventrolateral body walls.”
- “Embryos in the sixth week show spontaneous movements, such as twitching of the trunk and developing limbs.”
- “By the end of this week (8th week), the embryo has distinct human characteristics; however, the head is still disproportionately large, constituting almost half of the embryo.”
Source: The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology by professors Keith Moore, TVN Persaud, and Mark Torchia
It beggars the mind ! It was 33 years ago when the late Dr. Henry Morgentaler boasted to me (I was locked to his rear abortuary gate) that one day abortion will be declared a ‘sacrament’. Of course I knew he was speaking from the mouth of satan, and called him on it. But seeing this travesty happening now, and high-ranking clerics in our Church getting soft on abortion and dubious about Humanae Vitae or Evangelium Vitae, reminds me of our Lord’s forecast: ‘when you see the sign spoken of by the prophet Daniel (the abomination of desolation vaunted in the place it ought not to be - the holy of holies) you know these things are near’. Even so, come Lord Jesus !
The Catholic Church, and its members, have failed to preach against the evil of abortion. to the fullest extent. Pope Francis did not mention it in his trip to the US. We will have a lot to answer for.
Thank you, Dan!
One cannot help but wonder: WHAT Priest would “bless” an abortion clinic?—-And WHY?
Might he be HOPING that via THAT “Blessing,” people who start to enter would be moved to turn away?
“blessing” of a late term abortion center in the Washington, D.C. area by a small group of Protestant and Jewish clergy——
protestant and jewish clergy cannot give a “blessing” !
they are simple religious entertainment = just for fun = no value
Cecilia, here you go:
https://dwightlongenecker.com/lets-name-the-abortion-providing-politicians/
Scroll down for the list.
Msgr. Pope, thank you for highlighting this! We’re on the exact same page - I wrote a blog post about this earlier too. Check it out on my Melkite-Greek Catholic blog, “More Incense, Less Nonsense” at https://moreincenselessnonsense.wordpress.com/2018/01/30/nonsense-heretical-pastors-bless-abortion-facility-with-holy-water/
My main conclusion is that they worship some other, evil, god. It’s the same with Westboro Baptist Church. They may use some of the same names and symbols, but as in Santeria, those names and symbols have very different meanings. “Not every one that saith to me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven.”
So when can we expect the U.S. Bishops to call out the Catholic legislators who voted against the “Fetal Pain Bill?” Don’t these enablers qualify for excommunication? Don’t their actions at the very least shout out that they need further catechetical instruction? Don’t their individual bishops have a responsibility to advise them concerning their immortal souls?
Tim Kaine was front and center at Bishop Knestout’s installation in Richmond VA. That’s even worse than prods blessing a slaughterhouse.
Yes. Thank you for your article! In the last couple of days, I read where Ireland is going the way of other countries in approving abortion as well. I have been privy to many a conversation with inmates in a prison who have experienced abortion and they will tell you, they did not received proper counseling on what abortion was and have suffered the psychological consequences in the years after. It is disturbing to me we are even having these conversations in the first place. I will continue to pray for all those who not only experience abortion but those babies that were never given a chance at the life God created them for….
As sickening as this was to read, I thank you for bringing this to light and condemning it so clearly. What on earth can be going on in the heads of people who could come up with such “prayers” for such a purpose!
What happened to Israel every time they disobeyed God and worshiped idols, they were overrun by the Babylonians and other nations. This happened over and over again. They never learned from their history. I fear for our Nation because we are following in the same footsteps. God has been thrown out of our schools and public places, we mock Him and kill His little ones. What is next?
Excellent response by Msgr Pope, especially in quoting the Bible.
It should be published by the secular media and widely circulated among Christians.
God bless you for speaking the truth! Pray for all those in the abortion industry and all those churches that endorse it. By the way, fetus refers to a stage of development, just as infant, toddler or teenager.
Dan, can you let us know where you found the list of the dioceses that those politicians who voted against the Pain-Capable Act? I would like to do the same and send letters to those bishops. Thanks!
What can we expect when Priests in Germany—and I expect elsewhere are blessing same sex unions? That is likewise blasphemy!
Of course in spite of the “sacrilege” I can well imagine the Catholic bishops appearing on the same stage or in the same church with these people in the name of Ecumenism. The Cardinal Archbishop of Boston, to my knowledge, has never refused to appear with our “separated” brethren to do foolish thing like pray for our 100% pro choice governor or to bask in the approval of the Massachusetts chattering classes when ecumenism means promoting Christianity as a vaguely therapeutic social service religion which does “good”..whatever that means. Almost all (except for the socially unacceptable Evangelicals)of the Massachusetts mainstream clergy are ferociously pro choice and would do the same thing. This has not prevented the"official” catholic church from maintaining the warmest of relations with all of them. This brings to mind and old African American proverb: “if you sleep with dogs you will get fleas”.
“Keep them safe and keep them strong. And may they always know that all that they do is for Thy glory.”
It doesn’t take a house to fall on me to see whose “glory” they are speaking of. I can’t comprehend how some people can be so blind and ignorant. They need a lot of prayers because God doesn’t want to lose a single soul to the “other” team. My Jesus, Mercy!
also note who did the ceremony, women pretending to be priest etc
abortion as the act of automatic excommunication [along with desecrating a Host, killing a Pope]
the worst evil
twisted sisters indeed
Thank you, Monsignor,for this important piece. At the urging of Fr. Dwight Longenecker, I emailed the bishop of every diocese in which one of the Catholics who voted to kill the Pain-Capable Act resides aking him to public rebuke them for tehir publicly sinful act. I urge all Catholic to do the same.
I seem to recall that when Israel and Judea rebelled against God’s will, rather unpleasant things happened to them. The last eight years have been a warning to us; consequences to follow.
God Bless you, Msgr. Pope, for speaking the truth so clearly and eloquently, and to National Catholic Register for running your outstanding article. Over to you, members of the Catholic Church Episcopate. I pray that many bishops, archbishops, cardinals, and even The Holy Father himself will strongly endorse your article, maybe even re-tweet a link to it with their endorsements!
Canada’s even more extreme than the US. They have no criminal laws whatsoever restricting abortion.
“Our country has the most extreme of abortion laws: Abortion on demand is permitted by federal law up to the moment of birth.” Our northern neighbor, Canada, is right there with us.
16 This is what the LORD Almighty says: “Do not listen to what the (false) prophets are prophesying to you; they fill you with false hopes. They speak visions from their own minds, not from the mouth of the LORD.
Thank you Msgr. Pope for bringing this to our attention. The United Church of Christ, to which at least one of the pastors belongs, has gone so far off the rails that it no longer bears any resemblance to Christianity. I pray that the Holy Spirit will convict these persons of their blasphemy and pray their consciences are not so twisted and dead that they are unable to repent.
No doubt about it, what a HORRIBLE blasphemation of the WORD OF GOD!....Folks, from the moment of conception in the womb of his/her MOTHER the “embryo” IS a HUMAN BEING!....Oh, I know, initially, we say it is a “fetus”—-but, it is a HUMAN “fetus,” folks, and “THOU SHALT NOT KILL” pertains just as much to that “littlelest one” as to the full grown man or woman! “DO NOT BE DECEIVED, GOD IS NOT MOCKED!” (Galations 6:7) and “blessing” an Abortion Clinic is the height of “mockery” of GOD!
God bless you Father I agree with every word you have said,Please pray for Ireland.