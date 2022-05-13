Support the register

Commencement ’22: Who Is Presiding Over Graduation Masses and Giving Addresses

A list of those encouraging the Class of 2022

Clockwise from top left: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, Cardinal Robert Sarah and Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron of Los Angeles are among those presiding over graduation Masses and giving addresses this commencement season.
Susan Klemond Education

A variety of Catholic leaders and Churchmen are speaking to the Class of 2022, per this list of highlights.


Ave Maria University

Ave Maria, FL 

Commencement: Saturday, May 7

193 graduates

Speaker: Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa

 

Belmont Abbey College

Belmont, N.C.

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

255 graduates

Speakers: College President Bill Thierfelder, Abbot Placid Solari, Phil Brach, vice president of college relations

 

Benedictine College

Atchison, KS

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

Speaker: Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron, Archdiocese of Los Angeles

 

Christendom College

Front Royal, VA

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

97 graduates

Speaker: Cardinal Robert Sarah, former prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

 

The Catholic University of America

Washington, DC

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

1,496 graduates

Speaker: Dominican Father Thomas Joseph White

 

Franciscan University

Steubenville, OH

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

More than 760 graduates

Speaker, science and arts ceremonies: Peter Kreeft, professor at Boston College; Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco is to preside at the Baccalaureate Mass and receive an honorary doctorate of Christian ethics.

 

John Paul the Great Catholic University

Escondido, CA

Commencement: Saturday, Aug. 27

60 graduates

Speaker: To be determined


Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts

Warner, NH

Commencement: Saturday, May 7

17 graduates

Speaker: Mary Eberstadt

 

Thomas Aquinas College 

Santa Paula, CA, campus 

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

81 graduates 

Speaker: Carl Anderson, recently retired Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus

 

Northfield, MA, campus

Commencement: Saturday, May 21 (first-ever commencement)

32 graduates

Speaker: Bishop  Robert Joseph McManus, S.T.D., bishop of the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts 

 

University of Dallas

Irving, Texas 

Commencement: Sunday, May 15

540 graduates

Speaker: Joseph Meaney, president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center

 

University of Mary

Bismarck, ND

Commencement: Saturday, April 30

1,074 graduates

Speaker: Steve Scheel, North Dakota businessman

 

University of Notre Dame

South Bend, IN

Commencement: Sunday, May 15

3,344 degrees conferred Saturday and Sunday

Speaker: Ukrainian Archbishop Borys Gudziak, highest-ranking Ukrainian Catholic prelate in the United States and organizer and president of Ukrainian Catholic University 

Class of 2020 Special Commencement: Monday, May 29

Speaker: John Crowley, alumnus and parent whose pursuit of a cure for the rare disease that afflicts two of his children was portrayed in the major motion picture Extraordinary Measures.

 

University of St. Thomas

Houston, TX

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

531 undergraduate and 444 graduate students

Speaker: Ana María Martínez, Grammy-winning soprano

 

Walsh University

North Canton, Ohio

Commencement: Saturday, May 7

648 graduates

Speaker: Bishop David Bonnar, Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio

Wyoming Catholic College

Lander, WY

Commencement: Monday, May 23

Speaker: R.R. “Rusty” Reno, editor of First Things 

  • Most of the information below was taken from college and university websites. It was not possible to independently confirm all of it by press time nor to include all schools.
Susan Klemond

Susan Klemond Susan Klemond is a freelance writer living in St. Paul, Minn., who writes news and feature articles for the Register, OSV Newsweekly and the Catholic Spirit, the diocesan paper for St. Paul-Minneapolis. She also has worked in marketing, editing and magazine production.

