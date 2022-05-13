Commencement ’22: Who Is Presiding Over Graduation Masses and Giving Addresses
A list of those encouraging the Class of 2022
A variety of Catholic leaders and Churchmen are speaking to the Class of 2022, per this list of highlights.
Ave Maria University
Ave Maria, FL
Commencement: Saturday, May 7
193 graduates
Speaker: Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa
Belmont Abbey College
Belmont, N.C.
Commencement: Saturday, May 14
255 graduates
Speakers: College President Bill Thierfelder, Abbot Placid Solari, Phil Brach, vice president of college relations
Benedictine College
Atchison, KS
Commencement: Saturday, May 14
Speaker: Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron, Archdiocese of Los Angeles
Christendom College
Front Royal, VA
Commencement: Saturday, May 14
97 graduates
Speaker: Cardinal Robert Sarah, former prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments
The Catholic University of America
Washington, DC
Commencement: Saturday, May 14
1,496 graduates
Speaker: Dominican Father Thomas Joseph White
Franciscan University
Steubenville, OH
Commencement: Saturday, May 14
More than 760 graduates
Speaker, science and arts ceremonies: Peter Kreeft, professor at Boston College; Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco is to preside at the Baccalaureate Mass and receive an honorary doctorate of Christian ethics.
John Paul the Great Catholic University
Escondido, CA
Commencement: Saturday, Aug. 27
60 graduates
Speaker: To be determined
Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts
Warner, NH
Commencement: Saturday, May 7
17 graduates
Speaker: Mary Eberstadt
Thomas Aquinas College
Santa Paula, CA, campus
Commencement: Saturday, May 14
81 graduates
Speaker: Carl Anderson, recently retired Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus
Northfield, MA, campus
Commencement: Saturday, May 21 (first-ever commencement)
32 graduates
Speaker: Bishop Robert Joseph McManus, S.T.D., bishop of the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts
University of Dallas
Irving, Texas
Commencement: Sunday, May 15
540 graduates
Speaker: Joseph Meaney, president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center
University of Mary
Bismarck, ND
Commencement: Saturday, April 30
1,074 graduates
Speaker: Steve Scheel, North Dakota businessman
University of Notre Dame
South Bend, IN
Commencement: Sunday, May 15
3,344 degrees conferred Saturday and Sunday
Speaker: Ukrainian Archbishop Borys Gudziak, highest-ranking Ukrainian Catholic prelate in the United States and organizer and president of Ukrainian Catholic University
Class of 2020 Special Commencement: Monday, May 29
Speaker: John Crowley, alumnus and parent whose pursuit of a cure for the rare disease that afflicts two of his children was portrayed in the major motion picture Extraordinary Measures.
University of St. Thomas
Houston, TX
Commencement: Saturday, May 14
531 undergraduate and 444 graduate students
Speaker: Ana María Martínez, Grammy-winning soprano
Walsh University
North Canton, Ohio
Commencement: Saturday, May 7
648 graduates
Speaker: Bishop David Bonnar, Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio
Wyoming Catholic College
Lander, WY
Commencement: Monday, May 23
Speaker: R.R. “Rusty” Reno, editor of First Things
- Most of the information below was taken from college and university websites. It was not possible to independently confirm all of it by press time nor to include all schools.
- Keywords:
- susan klemond
- catholic colleges and universities
- commencement speakers
- college commencement
- class of 2022