Commencement ’22: Who Is Presiding Over Graduation Masses and Giving Addresses

A list of those encouraging the Class of 2022

A variety of Catholic leaders and Churchmen are speaking to the Class of 2022, per this list of highlights.





Ave Maria University

Ave Maria, FL

Commencement: Saturday, May 7

193 graduates

Speaker: Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa

Belmont Abbey College

Belmont, N.C.

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

255 graduates

Speakers: College President Bill Thierfelder, Abbot Placid Solari, Phil Brach, vice president of college relations

Benedictine College

Atchison, KS

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

Speaker: Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron, Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Christendom College

Front Royal, VA

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

97 graduates

Speaker: Cardinal Robert Sarah, former prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

The Catholic University of America

Washington, DC

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

1,496 graduates

Speaker: Dominican Father Thomas Joseph White

Franciscan University

Steubenville, OH

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

More than 760 graduates

Speaker, science and arts ceremonies: Peter Kreeft, professor at Boston College; Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco is to preside at the Baccalaureate Mass and receive an honorary doctorate of Christian ethics.

John Paul the Great Catholic University

Escondido, CA

Commencement: Saturday, Aug. 27

60 graduates

Speaker: To be determined





Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts

Warner, NH

Commencement: Saturday, May 7

17 graduates

Speaker: Mary Eberstadt

Thomas Aquinas College

Santa Paula, CA, campus

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

81 graduates

Speaker: Carl Anderson, recently retired Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus

Northfield, MA, campus

Commencement: Saturday, May 21 (first-ever commencement)

32 graduates

Speaker: Bishop Robert Joseph McManus, S.T.D., bishop of the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts

University of Dallas

Irving, Texas

Commencement: Sunday, May 15

540 graduates

Speaker: Joseph Meaney, president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center

University of Mary

Bismarck, ND

Commencement: Saturday, April 30

1,074 graduates

Speaker: Steve Scheel, North Dakota businessman

University of Notre Dame

South Bend, IN

Commencement: Sunday, May 15

3,344 degrees conferred Saturday and Sunday

Speaker: Ukrainian Archbishop Borys Gudziak, highest-ranking Ukrainian Catholic prelate in the United States and organizer and president of Ukrainian Catholic University

Class of 2020 Special Commencement: Monday, May 29

Speaker: John Crowley, alumnus and parent whose pursuit of a cure for the rare disease that afflicts two of his children was portrayed in the major motion picture Extraordinary Measures.

University of St. Thomas

Houston, TX

Commencement: Saturday, May 14

531 undergraduate and 444 graduate students

Speaker: Ana María Martínez, Grammy-winning soprano

Walsh University

North Canton, Ohio

Commencement: Saturday, May 7

648 graduates

Speaker: Bishop David Bonnar, Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio

Bishop David Bonnar, Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, speaks at commencement at Walsh University.





Wyoming Catholic College

Lander, WY

Commencement: Monday, May 23

Speaker: R.R. “Rusty” Reno, editor of First Things