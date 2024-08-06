Blessed Estephan El Douaihy: ‘A Beacon of Hope for Lebanon Amid Crisis’

‘It’s the spirit of Maronites to survive and be strong against any kind of adversity and dangerous living.’

The Aug. 2 beatification of Maronite patriarch Estephan El Douaihy, who was born in Ehden, Lebanon, in 1630 and died in 1704, signifies God’s protection of Lebanon in its time of crisis, according to Maronite Bishop Joseph Naffah, auxiliary bishop of Joubbé, Sarba and Jounieh in Lebanon, where the newly beatified is buried.

“It’s our joy to have a blessing from heaven, especially at this moment of economic and political crisis in Lebanon,” Bishop Naffah told the Register. “God is protecting this country.”

Blessed Estephan served as the patriarch of Antioch from 1670 to 1704, while Lebanon suffered under Ottoman Muslim occupation. As his predecessors faced execution and persecution, he often had to hide in his cathedral and in a monastery in the mountains.

“That’s the Maronite experience, in general; they have learned you have to be strong and faithful. They lived through Muslim occupation for several hundred years before the Crusades,” Father Chuck VanHeusen from Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Cathedral in Brooklyn told the Register. “It’s the spirit of Maronites to survive and be strong against any kind of adversity and dangerous living.”

Before his patriarchate, Blessed Estephan studied for 14 years in Rome. After returning to his homeland, he devoted his life to teaching; theological, philosophical and historical writing; and to his vocation as a priest, then a bishop and, ultimately, a patriarch.

Known as “The Father of Maronite History,” the newly beatified wrote more than 30 books, seven of which are historical. His writings include accounts of Lebanese history, the relationship between the Maronite Church and Rome as well as the rise of Islam.

Bishop Naffah said wars and economic crises in Lebanon are “not the goal of politics” and that Blessed Estephan’s teachings demonstrate the proper conception of the country of Lebanon.

“He lived in the period of persecution and worked hard for Lebanon. He is a founder of the idea of the state of Lebanon, and he gave us a lot of basics to take our Church and our country forward,” Bishop Naffah said.

Bishop Gregory John Mansour of the Eparchy of St. Maron of Brooklyn, explained to the Register how Blessed Estephan “couldn’t come at a better time” as Lebanese Christians are suffering with a drop in their currency and the inability of humanitarian organizations to aid the poor. Not only is his beatification hopeful news, but it also showcases Maronite contributions to the whole Catholic Church.

During Blessed Estephan’s life, Lebanon had a higher literacy rate than Europe, according to Bishop Mansour. Bishop Mansour said Maronites emphasized education and serving God with excellence, like Douaihy did as a teacher.

Father VanHeusen said the new blessed is one of several “wonderful examples” of Maronite Catholics receiving recognition. Pope Francis announced on July 1 the upcoming canonization of the Massabki brothers, Abdel Moti, Francis and Raphael, who suffered martyrdom during the 1860 Syrian Civil War. Father VanHeusen also said St. Charbel (Sharbel) and St. Rafqa have grown more popular among Roman Catholics around the world.

Bishop Naffah said Maronite and Lebanese Christians all over the world should remember their relationship to Lebanon, following the holy example of the newly beatified.

“The big message is to believe in our country, that it has a good future, even though we are living now in a crisis,” he said. “We must work for the benefit of this country and peace all over the world.”

And as Bishop Mansour said, “Blessed Estephan El Douaihy’s beatification is just one more dose of healing, grace and peace and affirmation that the Maronite Church has so much to offer society and believers. I’m hoping we will all take the example to be excellent in our faith and in our studies.”