Are you a seasoned, professional Senior Financial Leader that has a passion for serving their community, living daily their faith while influencing sound financial decisions and management? The Diocese of Saginaw is seeking a financial executive that desires a new opportunity for a servant leadership role, managing, overseeing, and facilitating excellence in financial stewardship and day to day operations.

This full-time, onsite role, is a key member of the Diocesan leadership team, reporting directly to the Bishop. The Senior Financial Leader candidate will embody the mission of the church, leading both the day to day and strategic duties of the Finance/Accounting department. This candidate has the opportunity to influence and drive change, make recommendations for improvements and increasing efficiencies, along with ensuring sound financial practices and financial stewardship.

The Senior Financial Leader role is an excellent opportunity to lead a team of accounting, IT, and administrative professionals, building, fostering, and cultivating relationships through the parishes, schools, and throughout the Diocese internal and external network.

The ideal candidate has progressive, proven experience as a CFO or in a similar financial leadership role as a change agent with a fire for the mission and future of the Church. The opportunity offers a competitive salary, along with an excellent comprehensive benefits total rewards package.

If you are a Senior Financial Leader that has a blend of experience and background that includes financial excellence, a drive to serve your community and the future, along with embodying the desired qualifications, please apply online to our job posting by submitting your resume for consideration. Candidates within the Diocese of Saginaw and Greater Michigan area strongly preferred.

Qualified applicants should submit their resume and application to our posting for consideration. Job link to apply is:

https://app.jobvite.com/jhire/modules/requisitions/tabs.html#/details/oee8tfwN///:~:text=https%3A//app.jobvite.com/j%3Fcj%3Doee8tfwN%26s%3DLinkedIn