The Director of Operations is a full-time, senior staff position responsible for managing the day-to-day administrative, operational, and finance functions of the parish and parish staff of approximately 25 (some part-time and some full-time). This includes key areas of oversight in Human Resources, Maintenance Operations, and Finance. The role ensures that all systems, processes, and staff are aligned to support the mission and values of the parish. The ideal candidate will bring a combination of business acumen, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of the Catholic Church’s mission, or a willingness to grow in understanding of that mission.

Interested candidates are asked to apply by submitting a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to: Jackie Bohling at [email protected]. Jackie can provide a more detailed job description upon request.