What to Bring to Campus
Suggestions for your space
Catholic Things
❍ crucifix for above your bed
❍ rosary
❍ Bible
❍ prayer journal
❍ nightstand to set up for a prayer corner in your room (for your Bible and journal, a candle, devotionals, saint statue, etc.)
❍ your favorite saint or Jesus image to hang on the wall
❍ a veil (if you wear one)
Practical Things
❍ organizational bins
❍ planner
❍ steamer for clothes
❍ shower caddy
❍ extra pairs of sheets
❍ air fresheners if your dorm does not allow candles
❍ cozy blankets and throw pillows
❍ lamp
❍ storage bins for under your bed
❍ a plant (or several)
❍ your favorite hobbies (books,
paint supplies, guitar, etc.!)
