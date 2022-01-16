Watch Pro-Life Events on EWTN

MONDAY, Jan. 17

Black Patriots

HISTORY At 7am is A Distant Shore: African Americans of D-Day. At noon, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution, a 2020 documentary from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, spotlights Boston Massacre martyr Crispus Attucks, Bunker Hill hero Peter Salem, poet Phyllis Wheatley and spy James Armistead Lafayette. At 1pm, Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage salutes the all-Black U.S. Army Air Force units in the European Theater in World War II. All shows TV-PG.

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 8pm

Journey Home

EWTN In this new episode, ex-Baptist Melissa Slagle tells host Marcus Grodi how her quest for truth, search for true spiritual authority and watching The Journey Home led her to Catholicism.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 4pm

3 Godfathers

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1948 John Ford western, a promise to a dying mother impels outlaws on the run to risk all for her newborn. John Wayne and Ward Bond star. A-II.

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 8:30pm

Ask This Old House

PBS In this new episode, “Celebrating 20 Years,” the cast members reminisce about the ins and outs of their two decades of home-building and home-repair how-to lessons.

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, live

March for Life

EWTN At 8am is the Closing Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

From 9:30am to 5:30pm, EWTN will air the March for Life rally and massive march. This year’s theme is “Equality Begins in the Womb.” (Re-airs 10pm Friday and 11am Sunday.)

SATURDAY, Jan. 22, 2:30pm, live

Walk for Life West Coast and OneLife LA

EWTN The Walk for Life’s tens of thousands of attendees tell all of society that “Abortion Hurts Women.” The Rev. Clenard Childress Jr. and Lila Rose, longtime pro-life leaders, are scheduled to headline this rally and march in downtown San Francisco. Re-airs Sunday at 1am.

With the slogan “Forward in Hope,” this year’s OneLife LA rally in Los Angeles will draw thousands to L.A.’s Historic Park to affirm their commitment to building a culture of life.

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 12:10pm

The Catholic University of America: Patronal Feast of St. Thomas Aquinas Mass

EWTN “Love follows knowledge,” said the great Italian Dominican theologian and philosopher St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274). Catholic University’s administrators, faculty and students will pray to learn from and live by this truth during Mass on the eve of his feast day.

SATURDAY, Jan. 29, 4pm

Called to Communion With Dr. David Anders

EWTN The show has a new format but the same mission of answering queries about the faith.





Editor’s Note: Visit EWTN.com for the most up-to-date information for the various pro-life events, including coverage details. All see the story link below that highlights some of the events.