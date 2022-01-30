TV Picks 01.30.22

Celebrate the feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes with EWTN.

SUNDAY, Jan. 30

New Episodes

EWTN Tom Peterson’s Catholics Come Home airs 8:30pm Sundays (re-airs 5:30am Saturdays). Father Joseph Mary Wolfe’s The Church Universal is at 5pm Sundays (re-airs 11am Thursdays). At 6:30pm Saturdays is EWTN Great Britain: Walsingham Stories.

SUNDAY, Jan. 30, 3am

The Tragic Path of Suicide

EWTN In this documentary, Christine Schmidt, whose 12-year-old killed herself, tells Ann Moloney how to know symptoms of depression and offers other ways to help prevent suicide in children, teens and young adults. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2, 4:15am

The Fugitive

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Graham Greene’s 1940 novel The Power and the Glory, this 1947 drama from John Ford stars Henry Fonda as a priest on the run from anti-Catholic persecutors in an unnamed Latin American country. Despite having some personal failings, he risks his life for others. Dolores del Rio and Pedro Armendáriz also star. A-1.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2, 11:30am, live

Holy Mass With Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for the feast day, which is also the annual World Day for Consecrated Life.

FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 1:45pm

Captains Courageous

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1937 drama based on Rudyard Kipling’s same-titled 1897 novel, Spencer Tracy is a fishing schooner crewman whose example teaches a spoiled boy about manhood. Lionel Barrymore, Freddie Bartholomew and Melvyn Douglas also star.

SATURDAY, Feb. 5, 3pm, live

Cathedrals Across America: World Day of the Sick Healing Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Lourdes

EWTN Phoenix Bishop Thomas Olmsted will celebrate Mass in Sts. Simon and Jude Cathedral.

SUNDAY, Feb. 6, 10am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Austin Ruse, president of the Center for Family and Human Rights, tells host Doug Keck about his new book, Under Siege: No Finer Time to be a Faithful Catholic, which urges Catholics to be holy and happy defenders of our faith. Re-airs 5am, 5pm Sunday; 11:30pm Saturday.

SUNDAY, Feb. 6, 9pm

Life on the Rock

EWTN In this new episode, Gregory Ross Sanders, a former U.S. Marine, recounts piloting the Marine One helicopter. Re-airs 2pm Friday.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9, 8pm

Nature: Penguins: Meet the Family

PBS This new episode surveys all 18 species of penguins around the world and depicts their habitats, instincts and daily routines.

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 4am, 11am

International Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes

EWTN The Lourdes shrine in France hosts Mass today, which is also the 30th World Day of the Sick.