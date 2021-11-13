The 2021 ‘Buy Catholic’ Christmas Gift Guide

Choose thoughtful, inspiring gifts for family and friends this year, while supporting Catholic businesses, entrepreneurs and artists as you shop. The list below includes creative ideas for men, women, children and teachers and some of my own insights into why I recommend the gifts.

Shopping Tip: Consider doing your gift buying before December, freeing up the Advent season to prepare for the birth of Jesus, avoiding the distraction and the time-consuming nature of shopping.





For Women

1. Faith-inspired jewelry: It’s hard for me to pick just a few items from this beautiful Catholic shop, featuring art, home décor (check out the Sacred Heart wall medallions!), statues, paper goods, rosaries and more. But since I’ve recently purchased some lovely Jesus-, Marian- and saint-themed jewelry here, I’d recommended browsing the gorgeous selection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings as a great place to start. From House of Joppa. You can also find more favorite jewelry selections at the Catholic-owned Telos Art Shop.

2. Mama and Me pottery: The items in this little shop range from vases to tea sets, all handmade and unique. From Mary Malone Ware.

3. Catholic-themed candles: Candles make this gift guide every year, but that’s only because I genuinely love and frequently shop for these candles, with faith- and saint-inspired scents that smell as clean and fragrant as they sound in the descriptions. (The Compline candle burns nightly in our prayer room, and I’m currently ordering the St. Padre Pio candle as I make this gift guide.) From CORDA.

4. The Vatican Christmas Cookbook: This festive cookbook combines Vatican Advent and Christmas season recipes from former Swiss Guard and chef David Geisser with behind-the-scenes photographs of the Vatican and stories on the history of Christmas at the Vatican, how popes have celebrated the Nativity, and the story of the oldest published cookbook, the De Re Culinaria. From the EWTN Religious Catalogue, Item: 3057, or (800) 854-6316.

5. Ever Thrift gift card: Women in your life can select their own curated, seasonal clothing items or accessories from this unique shop focused on helping women shop ethically and sustainably. From Ever Thrift.

Choose from a variety of gifts for the women on your list. | Courtesy of featured companies





For Men

1. Wallet or pocket rosary: These Rosary cards are an affordable, wallet-sized solution to having the Rosary wherever he goes. From Everyday Prayer Co. And one of my favorite Catholic small businesses now has handmade, wooden bead, paracord pocket rosaries with gorgeous St. Benedict crucifixes and optional add-on saint medals for customization. From The Catholic Woodworker.

2. Art print: I love the rich meaning behind all of Elizabeth Zelasko’s art and icons. I’m hoping to get the Father Emil Kapaun icon for my husband’s workspace, and I also love her newer piece called Go Forth (go read the description of the image — it’s truly moving)! From Elizabeth Zelasko, Fine Artist.

3. Mug & coffee: This large, Venetian red ceramic mug is perfect for the man of integrity in your life. I love the apropos biblical verse and quote on the back. From the EWTN Religious Catalogue; Item: MG130, or (800) 854-6316. Pair the mug with my favorite coffee from the Catholic Guadalupe Roastery or from Catholic Coffee. (You’ll love the bags featuring Our Lady and the saints!)

4. Leather key chain: Both the Verso L’Alto one, inspired by Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, and the St. Joseph, Terror of Demons, sturdy leather key chain would make great present toppers or stand-alone small gifts. From Annunciation Designs.

5. Alpha Omega bookends: For a show-stopping gift to add to his study, office, library or living room, check out this steel bookend set with cross cutouts. For a lower price point, but still distinctive, consider other items in Thomas Peter Designs’ “Biblical Steel” line, like the Celtic holy water font or the Virtues Cross. From the Catholic Market by Augustine Institute.

Choose from a variety of gifts for the men on your list. | Courtesy of featured companies

For Children

1. ‘Pray and Play’ ABC puzzle: This new 4-in-1 activity puzzle with depictions of saints around the world will help your little one learn the saints and their ABCs at the same time. This one is on one of my child’s wish lists this year. Check out the other beautiful wooden toys in the shop while you’re there. From Saintly Heart. Saintly Heart is offering Register readers 10% off your purchase with code NCR10. If you have an even smaller child to shop for, the adorable teething rosaries and decades from Chews Life are also a great gift or stocking stuffer.

2. Magnet Bible stories: Ideal for quiet time or travel thanks to the compact tins, these magnetic sets allow little ones to retell and play the stories of Noah’s Ark, David and Goliath or Jonah and the Whale. Comes with background sheets for the magnet cutout characters and story sheets. From EWTN Religious Catalogue; Items: 40899, 3845 3869, or (800) 854-6316.

3. Catholic Family Crate: I often recommend this wonderful liturgical-living subscription that my own children can’t get enough of for stress-free, family faith formation. But if a subscription isn’t for you, choose one of their other awesome, colorful catechetical products like the “Mass Part Cards Ring,” the art prints or the Alleluia card game. Use code NCRCHRISTMAS until Dec. 24 for 20% off the first month of a subscription or 20% off anything else in the shop.

4. Saint pillow dolls/“Saint Squishies”: Enjoy browsing this massive selection of saint pillow dolls, perfect for cuddling and keeping the saints with your littles in play and sleep. From Blessed Friends Forever. I also love these DIY “Saint Squishies,” which make inexpensive, adorable, mostly-homemade gifts for those with some basic sewing skills. The pairs of saints are perfect, like the Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego set or the St. Lucy and St. Nicholas set. From The Little Rose Shop

5. Children’s books: For a Christmas-themed book, check out Gracie Jagla’s magical, rhyming story The Night the Saints Saved Christmas, beautifully illustrated by Michael Corsini; amazon.com. For any-time-of-year reading for Catholic little ones, see First Faith Treasury*. Titles released this year include Listening for God: Silence Practice for Little Ones, a wonderful tool for family prayer, with captivating illustrations by Amy Rodriguez, and The Tiny Seed: A Parable, our current favorite cuddly bedtime book with a heartwarming scriptural message for children. Meg Whalen’s art in this book makes me tear up almost every time we read it.

Choose from a variety of gifts for the kids on your list. | Courtesy of featured companies

For Teachers

1. Rosary art book: Both A Painted Rosary and A Stained-Glass Rosary books are gorgeous prayer companions for any friend or teacher, full of sacred art for fruitful meditation during the Holy Rosary and a handy printed bead tracker on the side of each page. From Thy Olive Tree.

2. Downloadable Catholic art, bookmarks and stickers: Perfect for personal use in a journal or planner and also great for classroom décor/use, all created by a catechist and DRE, support a Catholic teacher while gifting to a Catholic teacher. Check out the block carving downloads (I love the “Names of Mary” — available as a collection or sold separately — and the “Angelus”) for an easy-to-send, inexpensive but thoughtful gift. From Look to Him and Be Radiant.

3. Novena cards: Give your teacher or catechist the gift of your prayers. I love this collection of beautiful novena, Rosary, Holy Hour and prayer cards, and I keep a bundle of them on hand now for gifting. From Novena Cards.

4. A Teacher Who Prays: A Journal to Guide You in Praying for Your Students: This is a powerful, simple companion for teachers to help them pray intentionally, specifically and uniquely for their students each week. It is part of a series of prayer journals, including popular versions for spouses, parents and grandparents, too.* All make meaningful, affordable gifts or present toppers.

5. Insight Journal: This new resource by Jeff Cavins provides a creative system to keep track of reading insights, Bible verses, prayer intentions and more. The cloth-bound cover and ribbons make it ideal for gifting. From Ascension Press.

Choose from a variety of gifts for the educators on your list. | Courtesy of featured companies





*denotes products by the guide’s author





EDITOR PICKS

ADVENT APPROACHES

MAGNIFICENT MANGER STICKER ADVENT CALENDAR

With this engaging Advent calendar, children can add a sticker each day during Advent to complete the Nativity scene on Christmas Eve. It is a fun way to learn and recall the story and true meaning of Christmas. Measures 14 inches x 11 inches. Item: BB203, EWTNRC.com or (800) 854-6316.

Bonus pick for men: Custos book

See more good reads via the links below.