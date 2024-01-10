My Favorite Story: Walking With My Father

Although my father passed away Oct. 1, I just heard from a maternity home staffer who told me stories I had never heard — so many calls received from my dad about women needing help.

Typically reporting on trending stories and affectionately what I call the ‘baby beat’ this year was unique taking on my own father’s walk with terminal cancer and ultimately his passing on Respect Life Sunday.

As a Eucharistic minister, accompanying my dad with my little toddler in tow on home visits will always remain one of the greatest privileges. A man who always put Christ first, family second, himself last, the outpouring of support and stories I have learned about him still bring tears to my eyes. He was not only always found in the first pew every day at Mass but any given afternoon, he was setting up outside an abortion facility, with signs saying ‘Take my hand, not my life’, offering free ultrasounds through the Knights of Columbus, and making sure anyone who walked by heard: ‘Jesus loves you.’

Although my father passed away October 1st, I just heard from a maternity home staffer who told me stories I had never heard. So many calls received from my dad saying ‘I know I’m not supposed to transport her, but she needed help and I was the only one here..” Another story of a young 15 year-old girl who was told by her guidance counselor to get an abortion. She didn’t want to, she told my dad. They were able to help her and now she is a new mother with a darling baby. True stories rarely ever told about why we as Catholics stand outside and pray for the women who venture inside.

My dad never mentioned any of these stories to me, one last mark of his humility and confidence in Christ alone. I bravely follow in his footsteps as an advocate for the unborn and for all the graces found in the Eucharistic sacrifice. To God be the glory!