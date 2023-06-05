Pray With the Church on Corpus Christi

SUNDAY, June 4, 2pm

Carlow Choir Presents: Praise to the Lord

EWTN The Carlow Choir of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Alexandria, Louisiana, sings.

MONDAY, June 5, noon, live

Holy Mass from Nazareth

EWTN “The Word was made flesh here,” reads an inscription in Nazareth’s Basilica of the Annunciation, where this Mass will take place.

WEDNESDAY, June 7, 9pm

Nova: Operation Lighthouse Rescue

PBS In 2015, engineers planned, prepared and carried out a 129-foot relocation of the Gay Head Lighthouse on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

WEDNESDAY, June 7, 11:30pm

Crossing the Goal: The Godly Man Is Humble

EWTN Hosted by former National Football League All-Pro wide receiver Danny Abramowicz and his “team,” Peter Herbeck, Curtis Martin and Brian Patrick, this show encourages Catholic men to get into spiritual shape.

FRIDAY, June 9, 8:45am

The Great Heart

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1938 docudrama, a 10-minute short, Tom Neal portrays St. Damien of Molokai, Belgian Father Jozef De Veuster (1840-1889), who heroically transformed the lives of leprosy (Hansen’s disease) sufferers on Hawaii’s island of Molokai.

SATURDAY, June 10, 5pm (post-time ca. 6:50pm)

Belmont Stakes

NBC The 155th Belmont Stakes takes place in Belmont Park in Elmont, Long Island, New York.

SATURDAY, June 10, 11pm

Defending Life

EWTN “How to Encourage Your Priests and Deacons to Preach on Abortion” is tonight’s topic. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, June 11, live

Solemnity of Corpus Christi

EWTN At 10am is the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass, Benediction and Procession From the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama. (Re-airs midnight.) At 2pm is the Solemn Mass of Corpus Christi in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. At 7pm Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass and Benediction in Rome’s Church of Santa Maria Consolatrice in Casal Bertone, with a Eucharistic procession afterward.

FRIDAY, June 16

Global Rosary Relay for Priests

EWTN At 9:15am, live from Irondale, the Global Rosary Relay for Priests intercedes for priests. (Re-airs 9:30pm.) At 3:30pm is the Rosary Relay From the Grotto at Lourdes.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, June 18, 5:30pm

Saints vs. Scoundrels

EWTN The French protagonists of this episode, “St. Joan of Arc vs. Maximilien Robespierre, Part I,” were both executed — holy St. Joan for her love of God and country, the mass murderer Robespierre for his crimes against God and man. Part II is June 25, at 5:30pm.