Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/features/pentecost-sunday-be-set-afire-by-the-holy-spirit

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pentecost Sunday: Be Set Afire by the Holy Spirit

This is a feast about that transformative, refining, purifying fire that the Lord wants to kindle in us.

A depiction of Pentecost, painted by Jean II Restout, 1732
A depiction of Pentecost, painted by Jean II Restout, 1732 (photo: Public domain)
Msgr. Charles Pope Sunday Guide

Sunday, May 28, is Pentecost Sunday. Mass readings: Acts 2:1-11; Psalm 104:1, 24, 29-30, 31, 34; 1 Corinthians 12:3b-7, 12-13; John 20:19-23.

What a wondrous and challenging feast we celebrate at Pentecost. A feast like this challenges us because it challenges a tepid Christian life. The Lord Jesus said to the apostles, “I have come to cast a fire on the earth” (Luke 12:49).

This is a feast about that transformative, refining, purifying fire that the Lord wants to kindle in us. Let’s consider two aspects.


Portraits of the Spirit

The reading from Acts 2 speaks of the Holy Spirit using two images: rushing wind and tongues of fire.

Notice how today’s text from Acts says “there came from the sky a noise like a strong driving wind, and it filled the entire house in which they were.” The root meaning of the word “spirit” refers to breath. This is preserved in the word “respiration,” which is the act of breathing. So the Spirit of God is the breath of God. Genesis 1:2 says that God had breathed his very breath (Spirit) into Adam. But Adam lost this gift by sinning and died spiritually. Thus, we see in this passage from Acts an amazing and wonderful resuscitation of the human person as these first Christians experience the rushing wind of God’s Spirit breathing spiritual life back into them. The Holy Spirit comes to dwell in us once again as in a temple (1 Corinthians 3:16).

The text from Acts then says, “Then there appeared to them tongues as of fire, which parted and came to rest on each one of them.” The Bible often speaks of God as fire or in fiery terms: Moses saw God as a burning bush. God led the people out of Egypt through the desert as a pillar of fire. Moses went up onto a fiery Mount Sinai where God was. So it is that our God, who is a holy fire, comes to dwell in us through his Holy Spirit, and he refines us by burning away our sins and purifying us.

God is also preparing us for judgment; we must be set afire by God’s love and be brought up to the temperature of glory. He purifies us and prepares us.


Propagation by the Spirit

In the Psalm response today we sing: “Lord, send out your Spirit, and renew the face of the earth.” Practically, how does the Lord do this? Perhaps a picture will help to illustrate. My parish church is dedicated to the Holy Spirit under the title “Holy Comforter.” The clerestory walls are painted Spanish red; and upon this great canvas are also painted depictions of more than 20 saints, surrounding us like a great cloud of witnesses (Hebrews 12:1). Over the head of every saint’s depiction is a tongue of fire. This is how the Spirit of the Lord fills the earth: in the fiery transformation of every Christian going forth to bring warmth and light to a cold, dark world. This is how the Lord casts fire upon the earth. This is how the Spirit of the Lord fills the orb of the earth — in the lives of saints (and in your life). Let the Lord cast fire on the earth, through you.

A blessed Pentecost to all!

Msgr. Charles Pope

Msgr. Charles Pope Msgr. Charles Pope is currently a dean and pastor in the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, where he has served on the Priest Council, the College of Consultors, and the Priest Personnel Board. Along with publishing a daily blog at the Archdiocese of Washington website, he has written in pastoral journals, conducted numerous retreats for priests and lay faithful, and has also conducted weekly Bible studies in the U.S. Congress and the White House. He was named a Monsignor in 2005.

Corpus Christi Procession

June Holy Days and the Top News Headlines (June 18)

June brings summer sun and often vacation fun. For the Church it is packed full of important feasts, from Pentecost to Trinity Sunday to Corpus Christi and many in between. Register columnist John Grondelski helps us raise our hearts and minds to that which matters most — union with God — as we contemplate June’s holy days. Then Jeannette DeMelo and Matthew Bunson look at today’s headlines in an Editors’ Corner.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up