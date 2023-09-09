Padre Pio Mass to Air on EWTN

SUNDAY, Sept. 10, 5 a.m.

Stones and Pearls: The Rosary in the Holy Land

EWTN This episode, “A Dance in the Womb: The Secret of the Second Joyful Mystery of the Rosary,” contemplates the unborn babies Jesus and John the Baptist.

MONDAY, Sept. 11, 8:30 p.m.

Going My Way

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Catholic through and through, this “Best Story” Oscar-winning 1944 Leo McCarey comedy-drama-musical stars Bing Crosby, Barry Fitzgerald and Risë Stevens and portrays a young priest who befriends an elderly pastor and saves a Manhattan parish.

THURSDAYS, Sept. 14, 21, 5 p.m.

The Quest

EWTN This miniseries explores conscience, virtue and the courage to witness. On the 14th: “The Appointed Task.” On the 21st: “Witness.” TV-PG. (Re-airs 4 a.m. Fridays.)

SUNDAY, Sept. 17, 6 p.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “Clash of the Coffee,” chronicles competition and creativity in the rise of the gourmet-coffee industry. TV-PG.

THURSDAY, Sept. 21, 9:15 p.m.

I Remember Mama

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on a John Van Druten stage play based in turn on Kathryn Forbes’ 1943 novel Mama’s Bank Account, this George Stevens 1948 drama stars Irene Dunne, Barbara Bel Geddes, Ellen Corby, Philip Dorn and Oscar Homolka in a story about a Norwegian immigrant family’s life in San Francisco around 1910.

FRIDAY, Sept. 22, 11 p.m.

Solemn Mass in Honor of St. Pio

EWTN “It would be easier for the world to exist without the sun than without the Holy Mass,” said the stigmatist and miracle worker Padre Pio (b. Francesco Forgione, 1887-1968). The town of San Giovanni Rotondo in Foggia, Apulia, Italy, hosts this feast day Mass for him.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, Sept. 22-23

Papal Visit to Marseille

EWTN Becoming the first pontiff to visit Marseille, France, since Clement VII in 1533, Pope Francis will close the “Mediterranean Meetings” of bishops and young people. On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron will greet the Pope on his arrival, Francis and diocesan clergy will hold a Marian vigil in the Basilica of Our Lady of the Guard, and the Pope will reflect with religious leaders at a monument to those lost at sea. On Saturday, Pope Francis will meet privately with people in economic hardship, address the final session of the meetings, celebrate Mass at the Velodrome Stadium and fly home.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23, 9:30 a.m.

Adventure Catechism

EWTN Today’s topics are “What Are the 10 Commandments?” and “What Are the 2 Great Commandments?”

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Sept. 24, 8:30 p.m.

Catholics Come Home

EWTN Sister Mary Frances Power, a revert, tells host Tom Peterson about the prison ministry she undertook in Georgia after becoming a Sister of Notre Dame. TV-PG.