Easter Basket Picks: Liturgical Gifts for Catholic Kids

Looking for creative Easter basket items?

Check out this fun selection of gifts from Catholic businesses, artists and entrepreneurs.





Toys

Easter Playset: These bright, wooden figures and play set bring the Easter story to life. Check out other great toys from Saintly Heart, including this Church Playset, Pray & Play Puzzle, or the Cross Popper Keychains.

Saintly Plush Dolls: From Shining Light Dolls, these sweet dolls, which come in multiple sizes, would be a well-loved, squishy addition to any Easter basket. Also check out these adorable wooden candles and toys from the same shop.





Books & Stickers

One Holy Marriage: The Story of Saints Louis and Zélie Martin*: Once upon a bridge in Alençon, France, an ordinary man met an ordinary woman, and they fell extraordinarily in love. New from TAN Books just in time for Easter baskets, you and your child will uncover the beauty of the sacrament of marriage through the quiet, virtuous lives of Sts. Louis and Zélie Martin, the parents of St. Thérèse of Lisieux and the first married saints in history to be canonized together.

Check out some other great titles and Easter basket books, including Greenlee Is Growing, a delightful book about the four seasons and how they interact with the seasons of our lives, by Sophia Institute Press; Emmaus Road Publishing’s Mary, Mother of All, a story about Our Lady’s role in salvation from creation to today; OSV’s Jesus and the Miracle of the Mass, which aims at sparking a greater love for the Holy Eucharist; and a beautiful story of forgiveness and God’s healing mercy in A Miracle for Micah from Ascension Press. For history fans, check out the latest from Raymond Arroyo, The Unexpected Light of Thomas Alva Edison.

Kids Saint Sticker Bundle: This is such a sweet collection of beloved saint vinyl stickers from Just Love Prints.

More fun gifts (Photo: Courtesy photos)





Games

Alleluia! card game: My kids love this game, featuring Catholic symbols on each of the cards. Kids would love the entire collection of games to choose from by Catholic Family Crate, all perfect for baskets.

The Road to Bethlehem board game: This strategy game interweaves biblical themes, the saints and virtue; available from Holy Heroes, along with the rest of their game collection.





Other Fun Ideas

Paschal Candle Kit: Have fun making your own beeswax Paschal candle at home, while learning all of the symbolism of it together. Find a spot to display it and pray with it during the Easter season on a table or prayer space. We love the Glory Story CDs, audio dramas of the lives of the saints, also from Holy Heroes.

Holy Family pacifier dolls and clips: These are such a neat way to have the Holy Family always near your little one; from Chews Life.

Marian straws: Give your feast days or any day a unique Marian touch with these cute party straws; From His Girl Sunday.

Quiet books: These Mass and Rosary-themed quiet books are ideal for both Easter baskets and Mass bags; from the Little Rose Shop. Check out the beautiful Catholic blankets and swaddles from this store, too.

Rosary: A gorgeous, saint-themed rosary from Refuge Rosaries is a truly special devotional item to include in a child’s Easter basket. My kids absolutely love their rosaries from this wonderful Catholic designer.

Miraculous Medal necklace: The dainty size is perfect for children. This tiny, vintage Marian medal necklace is another great option; from Telos Art.

Kids’ Avila Apron: This royal blue pocket apron from Annunciation Designs is an ideal combo of lovely and useful. Check out the shop’s Catholic-themed baby, toddler and youth apparel, too.

Paper Craft Kits: from Equipping Catholic Families, these themed kits are perfect for sacramental prep or just for faith-themed, fun enjoyment for children.

Also be sure to check out all of the Easter offerings at EWTNRC.com.

*Denotes title written by article’s author.