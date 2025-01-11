A Sea of Faith: 8 Million-Plus Devotees Join ‘Black Nazarene’ Procession in the Philippines

The procession is one of the largest displays of religious devotion in the world.

MANILA, Philippines — On Jan. 9, more than 8 million mostly barefoot Filipino devotees filled the streets of Manila for the annual “Black Nazarene” procession, one of the world’s largest displays of religious devotion.

The procession, locally known as Translacion, sees devotees carry across Manila a 400-year-old, life-size statue of Jesus Christ carrying a black wooden cross. Millions of Filipino Catholics join the march every year to see and touch Jesus Nazareno, believed to be a source of countless healings and miracles throughout the years.

Just as the woman bleeding with an incurable hemorrhage reached out to touch Jesus’ cloak in Scripture, millions of the faithful come to seek the healing of Christ.

“The devotees don’t want to let go, but honestly, it is he who does not want to let go of us. He is the one holding on to us,” said Father Rufino Sescon Jr., rector of the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno, in his homily after the procession. “We know he is the first one who never tires, the first one who never gets weary, the first one who never stops to help us,” he said.

Millions of Filipino pilgrims swarm the Black Nazarene statue, seeking to touch it as it passes by. (Photo: Courtesy of Jahbee Cruz)

The Black Nazarene, a wooden statue of Jesus Christ crowned with thorns and bearing his cross, was brought to Manila from Mexico in 1606 by Spanish missionaries. Though the ship carrying it caught fire, the charred statue survived and was named the “Black Nazarene.” Now enshrined at Quiapo Church, it remains a powerful symbol of miracles and answered prayers for the faithful.

Miraculously, the statue has also survived the blazing fires that destroyed the church twice, the floods of numerous typhoons, two earthquakes and bombings during World War II.

An estimated 8.1 million pilgrims participated this year, significantly surpassing 2024’s 6.5 million and 2019’s 4 million. The event, which included an overnight vigil, multiple Masses, and the almost-24-hour-long procession, marked one of the largest turnouts in its history.

The Black Nazarene, a 400-year-old, life-size statue of Jesus Christ crowned with thorns and carrying a black cross, was brought to Manila from Mexico in 1606. (Photo: Courtesy of Jahbee Cruz)





“Being part of the largest procession in the Philippines was a profoundly moving experience. Standing amidst millions united in faith, I felt the presence of God in every prayer, every hymn, and every step of sacrifice,” said Jahbee Cruz, a liturgical photographer who has covered the procession for the past six years.

“Through my lens, I wasn’t just capturing images — I was witnessing the soul of a nation surrendering to God’s love. This event deeply inspired me to serve with even greater devotion. Each photo became more than just a snapshot; it was a story of the unwavering faith and hope of the Filipino people. It reminded me that my work is a ministry, my offering to share the beauty of God’s grace and bring others closer to him,” Cruz added.

Millions of pilgrims walked through the procession barefoot to imitate the Calvary experience. Just as Jesus walked barefoot, carrying the cross to Mount Calvary, millions of Filipino devotees aspired to participate in the sacrifice and suffering endured by Our Lord.

The Black Nazarene made its way through a distance of approximately 6.5 kilometers (about 4 miles) from Quirino Grandstand to the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno, famously known as Quiapo Church, in Manila.

When the image of Jesus reached the San Sebastian Church midway 15 hours later, devotees witnessed the traditional Dungaw, the solemn encounter of the Black Nazarene and the image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, representing Jesus meeting his grief-strick Mother Mary on the Way of the Cross.

According to the Nazareno Operations Center, the procession began early in the morning at 4:41 a.m. and concluded more than 21 hours later, in Quiapo Church, at 1:25 a.m.

A sea of pilgrims eagerly awaits the statue. (Photo: Courtesy of Jahbee Cruz)

For many, the event is more than a tradition — it’s life-changing. Each pilgrim has his or her own story of grace and transformation.

Among the crowd was 26-year-old British tourist Adan Jeffrey, who identifies as atheist but came to the procession out of curiosity and was left deeply moved.

“I’ve never seen anything like it — the length of the queue, the amount of people, the devotion that they have; to wait that amount of time to kiss the statue is pretty phenomenal. It’s a little bit hard to wrap my head around. … These people are so devoted; they’ve put so much time into it, effort and love. I’ve never experienced anything like that. I’ve never had a passion towards anything like these people have towards religion. It’s amazing to see. It’s an eye-opener, really. You can see love out here … you can just feel it,” Jeffrey told Rappler in a video interview.

A Filipino devotee climbs up to hug the tail end of the Black Nazarene’s cross. (Photo: Courtesy of Jahbee Cruz)





Even gangsters and criminals flooded the procession. For former prisoner Maki Gonzalez, who served 15 years in prison for “frustrated homicide” (attempted act of killing that does not result in death), the Black Nazarene became his path to redemption. Translated from Filipino, Gonzalez shared: “I was in and out of prison, until I encountered Jesus Nazareno. My life has never been the same. I became part of Lingkod Ni Kuya [translated as Servants of Jesus, a Catholic community devoted to Jesus Nazareno], and I gradually saw my life transform. Just recently, I had a stroke, but I was able to recover three months ago, and that’s why my faith in Jesus Nazareno deepened even more.” Gonzalez continues to be a member of Lingkod ni Kuya, dedicating his life to serving Christ.

Millions of Filipino pilgrims swarm the Black Nazarene, seeking to be close to the devotional statue. (Photo: Courtesy of Jahbee Cruz)





The incarcerated at Leyte Regional Prison also participated in the procession and Holy Mass.

Another Filipina devotee, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared, “I thought I was forgotten, but here, I felt seen. I felt God’s embrace through the Nazarene. Truly, Jesus saves even outcasts like me.” She held a sign holding lyrics from the song God Help the Outcasts, which read: “God, help the outcasts hungry from birth / Show them the mercy they don’t find on earth / God, help my people, we look to you still / God, help the outcasts or nobody will.”

Indeed, many pilgrims who attended the procession came from poor backgrounds, delinquent or criminal backgrounds, or suffered with an illness — all asking Jesus to heal them or for other miracles, to pray and to give thanks.

Filipino devotees wait late into the night for the procession. (Photo: Courtesy of Jahbee Cruz)

As the Black Nazarene journeyed through the streets, carried on the backs of millions, it was not just the physical weight that was lifted, but the burdens of countless souls. For millions of Filipinos, Jesus Nazareno, depicted bravely carrying his cross on the way to Calvary, is a reminder that God walks with each one of us, bearing our crosses and never leaving us — if only we place our trust in him.

A dazzling finale: Fireworks light up the Manila sky, celebrating faith and devotion at the close of the Black Nazarene fiesta. (Photo: Courtesy of Jahbee Cruz)





Valerie Joy Escalona writes from the Philippines.