The Priestly Heart of Blessed Michael McGivney

Editor’s Note: The following is the homily given by Father Jeffrey Romans at the Mass for the memorial of Blessed Michael McGivney, Aug. 13 at Blessed Michael McGivney parish in New Haven. It is presented here with his permission.

I extend warm greetings to Worthy Supreme Secretary Patrick Mason and his family, to Worthy State Deputy Joseph Rahtelli and fellow state officers, to women religious, and to you, my brothers and sisters, one and all.

Today, as we commemorate the memorial of Blessed Michael McGivney, we reflect on a man whose life and mission continue to inspire the Church, particularly through the Knights of Columbus, especially here in this local church of which he was a parish priest.

The readings from Ephesians and the beatitudes in Matthew offer a perfect backdrop for understanding the depth of his priestly heart, his Eucharistic heart and the origin of the order he founded. In fact, I wish for us to contemplate a line the supreme chaplain, Archbishop [William] Lori, said in his address to the delegates just last Thursday in Quebec, when he said, “Our order originates in the Eucharistic heart of Blessed Michael McGivney.”

Indeed, but I would go a step further and add that, whether or not we are members of the Knights gathered here this evening or not, we should all have a like heart to that of Blessed Michael, a heart that draws its strength from what we do at the Altar of Sacrifice and from whom we receive each time we gather, and a heart that seeks to bring that presence which is then within us into the lives of others through the way we live our lives.

St. Paul, in his Letter to the Ephesians, urges us to “live in a manner worthy of the call you have received,” with humility, gentleness and patience, bearing with one another in love.

Pilgrims venerate the relic of Blessed Michael McGivney and pray at his tomb. (Photo: Tom Wehner/National Catholic Register)

This call to unity and service is central to the Christian life and resonates deeply with the mission of Blessed Michael McGivney. He lived out this call in the most profound way, not only in his personal devotion but in his pastoral ministry to the people of God entrusted to his care, where he recognized the needs of the marginalized, especially immigrant families and the working class.

The Knights of Columbus, which he founded, is a tangible expression of this Eucharistic heart. The Eucharist is the source and summit of our Christian life, a sacrament of unity and love, where Christ gives himself completely for the life of the world. Blessed Michael McGivney’s heart was so attuned to the Eucharistic mystery that it inspired him to create an order dedicated to charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism — principles that reflect the very essence of the Eucharist.

Memorial Mass for Blessed Michael McGivney is celebrated by Father Jeffrey Romans, the chaplain for the state of Connecticut for the Knights of Columbus; Father Sebastien Kos, pastor of St. Stanislaus Church, New Haven, Connecticut; retired Msgr. Gerard Schmitz; and Father Joseph McNeil, parochial vicar of Blessed Michael McGivney parish, New Haven. (Photo: Tom Wehner)

In the beatitudes from Matthew's Gospel, we hear Jesus proclaim blessings on those who embody the values of the Kingdom of heaven: the poor in spirit, the merciful, the peacemakers, and those who hunger and thirst for righteousness. These are not just passive states of being but active calls to live out our faith in concrete ways. Blessed Michael McGivney’s life was a living testimony to these beatitudes. He was a peacemaker in his community, whether here in New Haven, or Thomaston, or Terryville; he was a comforter to the grieving; and he was a beacon of hope for the poor and oppressed.

When we say that “Our order originates in the Eucharistic heart of Blessed Michael McGivney,” we are acknowledging that his life was a reflection of Christ’s love made manifest in the Eucharist. His deep devotion to the Blessed Sacrament informed every aspect of his ministry. The Knights of Columbus, therefore, are not just a fraternal organization, but a Eucharistic community, called to extend the love of Christ into the world.

A mother kneels with her children at the tomb of Blessed Michael McGivney. (Photo: Tom Wehner/National Catholic Register)

As we gather around the altar today, let us remember that we, too, are called to live out our faith with the same Eucharistic heart.

Let us be inspired by Blessed Michael McGivney to seek unity in our communities, to serve those in need with humility and love, and to be peacemakers in a world so often divided.

May his example lead us closer to the heart of Christ, and may the Eucharist we receive strengthen us to continue his mission in our own lives. Blessed Michael McGivney, pray for us.

Father Jeffrey Romans is the pastor of St. Bridget of Sweden parish in Cheshire, Connecticut, and serves as the chaplain for the Knights of Columbus in the state of Connecticut.