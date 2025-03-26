Boldly Catholic in Business: How Women Can Lead With Faith and Integrity

March 26 is the feast day of St. Margaret Clitherow, the patron saint of businesswomen. St. Margaret was a courageous Englishwoman who balanced her work, faith and family with unwavering devotion.

Catholic businesswomen can honor her in March by embodying her steadfast commitment to faith in our professional and personal lives.

This includes supporting team members and colleagues with compassion. We can also set aside time for prayer, asking for St. Margaret’s intercession in our work, and seeking ways to uplift other women in business through mentorship or charitable giving. Just as she risked everything to uphold her beliefs, we too can strive to integrate our Catholic values into the way we lead and serve in the business world.

Being a Catholic businesswoman means allowing my faith to shape not only my personal life but also the way I lead and support our team. I believe in sharing the stories of the saints, seeking the guidance of our Mother Mary, and following the teachings of Jesus as they relate to our daily work.

One powerful example of this was during a business trip to Boston when my husband and I visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, a site known for miraculous healings. While there, I offered a prayer for a young woman in our office struggling with infertility. A year and a half later, she and her husband welcomed a beautiful baby girl. When their daughter was born, I shared a photo of the shrine and my intention, showing her the power of intercessory prayer. Though they are not Catholic, this moment became a quiet form of evangelization — demonstrating that, through Mary, we are led closer to Christ, through whom all things are possible. Integrating faith into business isn’t about imposing beliefs, but about witnessing God’s love in action and creating an environment where his presence is known.

Being a Catholic businesswoman comes with the particular challenge — and privilege — of integrating faith into professional life. My husband and I are blessed to be part of Legatus, a Catholic organization for business executives and their spouses that encourages members to study, live and spread their faith in both personal and professional settings. The name itself, derived from the Latin word for “ambassador,” reflects our calling to be ambassadors for Christ in the marketplace.

Through Legatus, I have gained the confidence to boldly live out my Catholic faith in our business, from leading our team in prayer before meals to encouraging them to seek God’s guidance and protection in their work and for their families.

We have also found encouragement in how we approach faith within our business, especially during the holidays. We have remained steadfast in keeping Christ at the center of Christmas, choosing not to replace “Christmas” with a generic holiday greeting. One of our most meaningful traditions is having a team member read the Bible account of the Nativity during Christmas week — an opportunity that, for some, may be the first or only time they hear it.

Similarly, we honor Holy Week by closing our facilities at noon on Good Friday, allowing our team the chance to attend a service. At 9 a.m., we take a pause from work, and employees are invited to watch the Crucifixion scene from The Passion of the Christ as a solemn remembrance of Christ’s sacrifice. These practices are not about imposing beliefs but about living our faith authentically, creating a workplace where Christ’s presence is known and his love is reflected in all that we do.

While I am proud of being a businesswoman, the most important role I have is that of wife and mother first. God has called me to the vocation of marriage and motherhood, and I strive to grow in it daily. Two ways I live this out are by ensuring our children receive a Catholic education and making it a priority to attend weekday Mass with them.

Lindsey and Matthew Nix with their children (Photo: Courtesy of the Nix family)





Beyond that, my husband and I are deeply involved in our parish community, giving our time and resources to support its mission. It’s important for our children to see that faith is not just for Sundays but is meant to shape every aspect of our lives.

I understand that in the earlier days of my career, these commitments were harder to maintain, but I’ve learned that we must be intentional about building the life we want. No success in business can compare to the eternal importance of our relationship with God, and we must work to ensure that the most important thing remains the most important thing.

St. Margaret Clitherow was not only a successful businesswoman but also a devoted wife and mother who raised her children in the Catholic faith despite the dangers of her time. As Catholic mothers in business, we can follow her example by leading our children in the faith, showing them through our actions that faith is not confined to church but extends into every aspect of life. By demonstrating courage and devotion in both our families and our businesses, we teach the next generation the importance of faith in all that we do.

Lindsey Nix is the director of public relations & training at Nix Companies, Inc. and a founding member of the Legatus chapters in Louisville, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana.